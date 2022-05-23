Humanetics Partners with Encopim to Expand Crash Impact Test Equipment Development and Manufacturing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics is delighted to announce a partnership with Encopim to manufacture Humanetics’ market leading Pedestrian Occupant Protection and E-Liner Sled equipment. This partnership will also create an enhanced service and support network for Humanetics’ customers.

Humanetics’ passive safety equipment is some of the most advanced technology available for impact tests. It produces incredible acceleration with precision control. Customers, who demand the best performance from their test products, have repeatedly chosen Humanetics’ servo-electric technology.

Christopher O’Connor, CEO and President of Humanetics, said: ”We looked at the needs of our customers and the need to provide the best equipment, at the best quality and the best price. Our partnership with Encopim delivers that proposition. It will advance our long-term roadmap to bring customers the best product portfolio, with the best on-going support.”

Mark Westen, VP Sales for Humanetics, commented: “Our partnership with Encopim is a very powerful proposition that will combine the safety engineering expertise of Humanetics with Encopim’s world class manufacturing. Encopim’s world-class development and manufacturing operations will improve lead times for our customers and their extensive product knowledge will enable us to provide an enhanced support capability through Encopim’s network of technical engineers.”

Humanetics will continue to lead the primary point of contact for its customers. It will also represent Encopim’s own range of Pedestrian and Occupant Protection equipment.

Perfecte Sanchis, CEO of Encopim, said: “We are excited to partner with Humanetics on this opportunity to manufacture Humanetics’ innovative Frontone technology. We are also looking forward to co-develop new solutions for customers that can leverage both the e-liner and hydro-pneumatic technologies. This partnership also gives us access to Humanetics’ knowledgeable sales teams who will also promote Encopim’s solutions.”

Humanetics products will be branded as Humanetics, with a label: “Created by Humanetics. Engineered by Encopim.”

About Humanetics

Humanetics is an Industrial technology company, and a leading provider of safety systems, anthropomorphic test devices, crash test equipment, simulation software, CAE models, precision sensors, fiber optics and cutting-edge laser material engineering solutions. The group has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.