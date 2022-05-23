Farmers & Merchants Bank and Northwest Bank Select Chimney to Increase Engagement, Deliver Personalized Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chimney™, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, today announced the addition of two banks to its platform. The latest banks join 15 banks around the country who are working with Chimney.

Among the latest banks to select Chimney are:

Northwest Bank , based in Iowa with $2.3B in assets and 70,000 customers

Farmers & Merchants Bank, based in California with over $11B in assets serving clients across Southern California for 115 years

Founded in Long Beach, California in 1907, Farmers & Merchants Bank has expanded and diversified over the years, building branches in the Long Beach, South Bay, Orange County and Santa Barbara areas. F&M has a long history of deep involvement within the community and strives every day to maintain partnerships based on trust and friendship. As part of that commitment, the bank has partnered with Chimney to elevate the customer experience and deliver personalization to better guide customers through their financial journey.

“F&M Bank has grown slowly and safely since 1907, earning its reputation as ‘California’s Strongest,’” said Daniel K. Walker, Chairman of the Board and CEO of F&M Bank. “We have supported the communities we call home for more than 100 years, and we aim to continue that. By working with Chimney, we will build deeper relationships with customers by transforming and personalizing their banking experience with the help of meaningful data. We believe this will be incredibly valuable to our customers.”

Chimney is building the future of financial guidance. Its financial calculators are built for customers first, helping them make smarter financial decisions. In turn, banks like Northwest Bank and F&M Bank gain more engagement, more conversations and valuable data.

Matthew Covi, co-founder and CEO of Chimney, said, “In the last two years, we’ve seen greater investments into digital experiences that put customers first. Consumers no longer want to be pushed products and services, they want experiences that add value to their everyday life and improve their financial health. We’re pleased to work with Northwest Bank, F&M Bank and others to help tailor their interactions to the individual customer and guide them through their financial journey.”

New York-based Chimney™ is transforming the way financial institutions guide customers through their buying journey. Known for its next-generation calculators, Chimney™ delivers modern, digital tools that help banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and insurance companies compete in today’s landscape. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show, Chimney™’s solutions are designed for the digital age – built to win more customers, capture better customer data and help move leads faster in the era of digital transformation. That’s why the company is trusted by over 70 of the top financial institutions nationwide, including banks, credit unions and lenders. For more information, visit www.chimney.io.