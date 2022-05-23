Spire Global Awarded TCOM Subcontract for Weather Forecasts at Aerostat Sites

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it was awarded a subcontract agreement with TCOM, L.P. (TCOM), the global leader in elevated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) awareness solutions, to provide weather forecasts for ten sites where TCOM aerostats are operated.

The multi-million dollar subcontract is for a five-year period and is Spire’s largest numerical weather prediction (NWP) deal to date. The agreement includes comprehensive weather forecasts, alerts that notify aerostat site operators if bad weather is forecasted, weather training for site managers and site leads, and a contact center offering weather information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Spire’s constellation of more than 100 satellites offers global coverage to provide weather forecasts in remote regions where aerostat sites are typically located. Spire’s current and forecasted weather data includes conditions such as winds aloft, thunderstorms, rain, and lightning.

“Spire’s weather forecasts will play a crucial role in efficient and effective operations at aerostat sites,” said Matthew Barlow, Program Director, TCOM, L.P. “By providing accurate, timely weather forecasts, Spire will help site operators achieve maximum on station availability.”

"In support of its mission, TCOM requires reliable and highly accurate weather forecasting to ensure performance excellence," said Chuck Cash, VP of Federal Sales at Spire. "Space-based data is the differentiator between potentially damaging downtime and operational success, especially in remote areas of the world."

The initial TCOM contract was awarded through a Department of Defense (DoD) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) award.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

About TCOM, L.P:

TCOM, LP, a long-time global leader in Lighter-Than-Air platforms, is proud to offer a full line of elevated awareness solutions. Combining custom selections of the world’s most advanced sensors, customer-specific communications, and intelligent user interfaces with a broad range of airborne platforms provides the end-user with a cost-effective unparalleled capability. For more information, visit www.TCOMLP.com.