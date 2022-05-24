GRS Welcomes New Partner in Indonesia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global loss adjuster Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has made further growth in Asia with a strategic partnership that will enhance the delivery of specialty services to the Indonesian markets. PT. Lymaan Adjuster, led by Andriana Adinegara and based in Jakarta, becomes a GRS global network partner.

The partnership further develops the GRS global network and its Complex Claims Solutions business. Following recent announcements of network partners in Australia and New Zealand, this agreement will build on the GRS strategic plans for the region.

Mike Reeves, Executive Director of the GRS Global Network, said: “We have capabilities that will support PT. Lymaan Adjuster in major and complex claims, and in turn they will provide licensed representation for GRS to an important market in Asia. They specialize in energy, construction and engineering risks, and these business lines complement the core expertise of GRS.”

GRS President and Group CEO Kip Radigan said: “We are delighted to welcome Andriana and his team and look forward to working together on behalf of our clients. We each provide expertise that will enhance our collective ability to expand our Complex Claims Solutions capabilities.”

Andriana Adinegara, Director of PT. Lymaan Adjuster, added: “We are a new loss adjusting company in Indonesia with more than 20 years of experience in claims and adjusting, and it is clear that we share a common vision to deliver first-class technical services to our clients in the complex claims environment. I look forward to a successful partnership that will enhance our ability to meet the needs of the market.”

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property & casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.