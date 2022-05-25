IperionX and UTIA Sustainability Research and Demonstration Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (ASX: IPX) is pleased to partner with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture to research the implementation of sustainable operating and rehabilitation practices at the Titan Critical Mineral Project in West Tennessee. The University of Tennessee is the flagship university in the state of Tennessee, and UTIA is at the forefront of agribusiness research, education and community outreach. The Titan Critical Mineral Project includes programs focused on post mineral extraction practices and carbon sequestration opportunities for generational land-use benefits for local landowners.

The initial scope of work will focus upon the elimination of invasive vegetation and subsequent improved ecological revegetation utilizing native warm season grasses, undertaken on IperionX’s owned properties. IperionX will establish a 10-acre demonstration site at the Titan Project for UTIA’s use for the initial scope of work, with the potential for the site to be used for further sustainability investigations, including the use of biochars, gypsum and other soil amendments to aid in higher crop yields and the carbon sequestration.

Professor and UT Extension Environmental Soils Specialist Forbes Walker said, “We are excited to be working with IperionX, a company that is taking a proactive look at the reclamation, rehabilitation and post mine land use of leased and owned lands here in Tennessee. Through the addition of soil amendments such as biochar and the establishment of native warm season grasses we are aiming to improve soil health that is as productive, if not more productive than it was pre-mining. These grasses could provide an ideal summer forage for wildlife and livestock, while sequestering more carbon than tradition cool season grasses such as tall fescue. ”

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director said, “This partnership with the University of Tennessee is a vital part of IperionX’s mission of sustainably re-shoring critical minerals in the U.S. and leaving behind a positive legacy with the communities and land in West Tennessee.

We are very excited to work with Dr. Walker and his team, who are experts in world leading agricultural management and sustainable practices. With this partnership, we aim to develop a high-quality rehabilitation program that has the potential to leave the land in a better state than they were prior to any operations. Research conducted by IperionX and the team at UT will initially focus on improving crop yields and sequestering carbon.

We look forward to commencing out initial research agreement and working with UT and its partner organizations to achieve our goal of sustainable, net-zero carbon operation that will set a strong standard for this industry and leave a lasting positive legacy in the local community moving forward.”

Full details of the announcement can be found here.