Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items containing a bacon topping due to foreign matter contamination

Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. (“Smithfield”), has voluntarily recalled seven ReadyMeals and deli-prepared products that contain a bacon topping due to possible contamination with metal pieces. The USDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the product to their local store for a full refund.

The select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items were available for purchase under the following store banners and locations: Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky located only in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Media and consumers with questions can contact Jim Monroe with Smithfield at 757-365-3559 or the Smithfield consumer contact line at 1-844-342-2596. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details: