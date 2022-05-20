Steve and Marjorie Harvey Establish the Legacy Ranch in Upson County, Georgia - Building on The Rock Ranch founded by the Cathy Family

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steve and Marjorie Harvey announced that they have finalized acquisition of The Rock Ranch in Upson County, Georgia just one hour south of Atlanta. The Harveys will establish the Legacy Ranch on the 1,581 acre grounds and will significantly scale the crucial work of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to cultivate the next generation of leaders while promoting economic development in the greater Georgia community. The Legacy Ranch looks forward to extending their programs to the children and families in the Upson County community.

The Rock Ranch was established in 1989 by S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, Inc. The Harveys purchased The Rock Ranch from the Cathy family.

“ Truett Cathy believed in investing in people’s lives, Marjorie and I share this vision – we are going to give young people and the community of Upson County pathways that will help develop their dreams,” said Steve Harvey. “ The Legacy Ranch will be a place where youth and families can come and learn the history and tradition of agriculture and farming - as well as the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, innovation, and wealth creation. The Legacy Ranch will be an ideal setting for conversations and activities to inspire our future generations.”

During its operations, The Rock Ranch hosted over 100,000 visitors annually. The Legacy Ranch projects it will reach a similar number of visitors through its community outreach services, educational and mentoring programs. The Legacy Ranch will continue in the tradition of the many family activities offered at The Rock Ranch, including a farmers’ market, pumpkin patch, and holiday events. The events are expected to resume in 2023. The Rock Ranch discontinued operations during the pandemic, and the Harveys are excited to resume these activities to benefit the surrounding community.

“ For over three decades, The Rock Ranch has served as a place for youth and families to connect through agritourism,” said Dan T. Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A, Inc. “ Over the years, we have had the pleasure of becoming close to Steve and Marjorie Harvey as The Rock Ranch has hosted their annual mentoring programs. We remain inspired by their work to reach young people and build families. Our family is absolutely thrilled to watch the impact they will make through the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Legacy Ranch.”

The Legacy Ranch resides within Upson County, located in West Central Georgia, centered approximately equidistant from Atlanta, Macon, and Columbus. The Harveys will work in close collaboration with the Upson County Building and Zoning Department, and the Upson County community as further plans develop for the Legacy Ranch.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Steve and Marjorie Harvey,” said Lori Smith, President Thomaston-Upson Chamber. “ Our community has thrived because of the enriching activities at The Rock Ranch, and we are excited to see many of these events return under the leadership of the Harvey family.”

About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is an award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman, and philanthropist. For over two decades, Harvey has hosted and acted in numerous television series across multiple networks, including the latest, Judge Steve Harvey, which he created and produced under his production company, East 112.

Harvey has received 6 Daytime Emmys and 10 NAACP Image Awards for hosting the long-running series “Family Feud” which eventually led to the spinoff “Celebrity Family Feud.” Harvey continues to serve as the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” which has consistently ranked as the most listened-to morning show in America.

As an innovative business leader, Harvey established Steve Harvey Global (SHG), to unite his various businesses under one roof and one vision. Reflective of his personal brand, SHG creates and delivers entertaining, motivational content, products and experiences to audiences everywhere. As an active humanitarian and philanthropist, Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, founded The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in 2010, which helps under-resourced communities receive the tools for success. The Foundation reaches over 1,000 youth and families annually through programming and outreach services. For more about Harvey, visit www.steveharvey.com.

About Upson County

Upson County is located in West Central Georgia, centered approximately equidistant from Atlanta, Macon, and Columbus. Upson County was established by an act of the state legislature on December 15, 1824. The Treaty of Indian Springs (1821) between the United States and the Creek Indians gave the government the land that extended from the Ocmulgee River to the Flint River through middle Georgia. Upson County was created from Pike and Crawford counties. Many settlers were drawn to the area by the lottery system used to settle the acquired lands. The state's fifty-ninth county was named in honor of the noted Georgia lawyer Stephen Upson (1784/5-1824) just four months after his death. Upson County has a total land area of 326 square miles and 592 miles of roads. The City of Thomaston is the county seat. Other incorporated areas include The Rock and Yatesville.