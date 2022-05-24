DextraData Announces Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf

Playing it safe and happy about the new partnership: Heike Gippert, Channel Account Manager - DACH, Arctic Wolf, Oliver Lotz, Director Client Consulting, DextraData and Stefanie Kurzinsky, Manager Marketing & Communications, DextraData (from left to right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Playing it safe and happy about the new partnership: Heike Gippert, Channel Account Manager - DACH, Arctic Wolf, Oliver Lotz, Director Client Consulting, DextraData and Stefanie Kurzinsky, Manager Marketing & Communications, DextraData (from left to right). (Photo: Business Wire)

ESSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DextraData announces the launch of its partnership with Arctic Wolf® Networks, Inc., a leader in security operations. Through this cooperation, the Essen-based IT consultant and software manufacturer is expanding its managed services portfolio in the field of cybersecurity. DextraData clients can now obtain Arctic Wolf's leading security operations capabilities that are designed to prevent, detect and respond to attacks – all delivered through the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud via DextraData's award-winning Managed Security Operations-as-a-Service (SOaaS).

DextraData enables clients to address their protection, resilience and guidance needs in order to help defend against cyber threats by pairing the intelligence and the scale of Arctic Wolf’s® Security Operations Cloud with the insight of its security experts to provide organizations with customizable and tailored resources to help protect against emerging and existing threats. By leveraging DextraData's new SOaaS offering, organisations can gain visibility and insight into their on-premise and cloud security posture.

»Arctic Wolf is excited about the opportunity to expand DextraData's security portfolio. This provides DextraData with a service that many clients will specifically request due to the current threat landscape«, said Clare Loveridge, Senior Vice President of Global Channels, Arctic Wolf®. »Cyberattacks threaten businesses of virtually any size, and organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external expertise in security operations, especially when they do not have the in-house cybersecurity talent to manage their growing security needs«.

»We have been advising clients on comprehensive aspects of security for over 26 years. With Arctic Wolf at our side, we are very pleased to be able to provide our clients with a solution built to address the major cyber threats of our time«, said Oliver Lotz, Director Client Consulting at DextraData.

Arctic Wolf delivers a comprehensive solution with the goal of giving organizations the protection, resilience and guidance to help defend against cyber threats, including but not limited to, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Cloud Detection and Response, and Managed Security Awareness —each delivered by Arctic Wolf’s® Concierge Delivery Model.

The Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud coupled with the Concierge Security® Team is designed to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection and response and ongoing strategic security recommendations that support continual improvement in a business' security posture.