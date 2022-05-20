 Align Technology and Asana Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Asana Smiles™ for Align, a New Work Management Solution to Invisalign Trained Doctors in the United States

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced an agreement with Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams. The strategic partnership will offer Invisalign trained doctors in the U.S. a new workflow solution, Asana Smiles™ for Align.

Asana Smiles™ for Align provides a customizable workflow solution to help orthodontic and dental practices keep track of tasks connected to the lifecycle of a patients’ Invisalign treatment journey. Booking consultations, submitting prescriptions, monitoring ClinCheck® software treatment plans, and preparing for aligner delivery appointments can be easily organized, tracked and communicated across a practice in Asana. This solution can be implemented directly or as an additive solution for practices with other software currently in place.

“As doctors continue to move from analog to digital processes and workflows in dentistry and orthodontics, selecting the right work management solution for their practices is a key decision,” said Simon Beard, Align Technology executive vice president and managing director, Americas. “Through this agreement, doctors will have access to a new option that helps minimize manual processes and creates a clear view of Invisalign treatment workflows from prospective patients through treatment to retention.”

“There is a high degree of complexity in managing a successful orthodontic practice,” noted Heather Stone Hopkins DMD, MS, orthodontist and owner of Palmetto Smiles in Lexington, SC. “Creating an automated workflow with Asana Smiles has been a welcome addition for both me and my team. Due to its intuitive nature, implementation was a breeze. The ability to integrate Invisalign treatment information and tasks with my workflow has introduced a number of efficiencies including improved delegation and accountability with my team. This allows me as the doctor to keep my focus where it belongs, on treating my patients.”

“Leveraging the power of the Asana Work Graph®, we help organizations of all sizes improve their workflows by connecting work across teams and functions and automating historically manual work processes. This allows them to have more time to focus on what’s most important – creating consistent customer experiences and growing their businesses,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “We’re thrilled to partner with Align to make this solution available to dental and orthodontic practices across the country.”

This new solution will be showcased at the American Association of Orthodontists' Annual Session in Miami Beach, Florida May 21-24, 2022, Align Technology booth and available next month for U.S. based doctors and practices, with future expansion efforts to be announced. To join the waitlist, visit. www.Invisalign.com/provider/asana

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 217 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.