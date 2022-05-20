New Private Practice FNS Opens, Providing Specialized Neuropsychology Evaluations for Children in Martin County

STUART, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Florida Neuropsychology Specialists, LLC (FNS) recently opened its doors in Martin County. Dr. Morgan Koepper, board certified pediatric neuropsychologist and Clinical Director at FNS, is now accepting patients at her new office located near beautiful downtown Stuart, FL.

FNS provides specialized neuropsychological evaluation of children, adolescents, and young adults. The team at FNS is passionate about helping families understand the way a child or adolescent brain functions. In her practice, Dr. Koepper delivers hope and encouragement to families by providing information about their child’s development and an evidence-based roadmap to their child’s individual needs.

Dr. Koepper on the value of neuropsychological evaluation: “How do we find a solution if we cannot first break down the problem, understand its parts, and identify a plan for resolution? Every child is different; understanding ‘why’ a child acts and feels the way they do is vital for helping them grow and thrive. Neuropsychology allows us an exclusive and scientific approach to connect the pieces of the puzzle to assess, discover, and treat an individual from a whole brain perspective.”

Dr. Koepper is a licensed psychologist in Florida and an expert in pediatric neuropsychology. She is a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist and board-certified subspecialist in pediatric neuropsychology. Dr. Koepper has practiced in Florida for nearly 10 years. Dr. Koepper recently opened FNS following her passion for neuropsychological evaluation in a private practice setting, stating: “Kids are more than just an IQ number and far more than a diagnosis. Whether a child presents with symptoms of ADHD, Autism, depression, or a learning disability, the diagnosis itself does not define who they are as an individual. The private practice model allows me the opportunity to spend time with each child, administering methodical assessment measures to appreciate each child’s individual struggles as well as their strengths.”

About FNS

Understanding a child or adolescent's unique perspective in life and learning is the mission of FNS as well as its passion.