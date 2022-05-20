Delta Offshore Energy Americas Subsidiary Receives USTDA Grant to Enable Green Projects in Vietnam

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to DOE Americas LLC via its affiliate, Mekong Clean Energy Infrastructure Co., Ltd. (MCEI) in Vietnam.

This grant, awarded on May 11, will be focused on the feasibility study of the 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission line in Vietnam for the Bac Lieu 3.2-gigawatt (GW) power plant that will enable a multitude of renewables projects in the southern provinces to be connected to the national grid for the next 25 years.

“ The grant provides endorsement by the U.S. government to provide affordable and reliable clean energy to the country and people of Vietnam,” said Ian Nguyen, Managing Director, Delta Offshore Energy. “ This government-to-government partnership will support Vietnam to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and support economic development for its people as declared at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26).”

The special ceremony was attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong, the prime minister of Vietnam, His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, and nine of his top ministers, including Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) H.E. Nguyen Hong Dien. Black & Veatch Management Consulting LLC (Black & Veatch) was represented by its vice president and senior managing director, Deepa Poduval, and Delta Offshore Energy Americas LLC was represented by managing director Bobby Quintos.

U.S.-based engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch will be responsible for the execution of the feasibility study in the United States and Vietnam.

“ Development of the Thot Not transmission line will address a key strategic concern of the Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power project and ensure the real benefits of lower carbon energy are dispatched reliably and effectively to the people of Vietnam,” said Poduval, Black & Veatch’s global advisory lead. “ Black & Veatch is committed to continue supporting Vietnam in achieving new levels of technical and commercial success as it delivers upon its ambitious energy transition plans.”

Black & Veatch will engage with the Institute of Energy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in preparing the feasibility study on Vietnam-specific matters.

“ This USTDA grant for the feasibility study of the 500-kV transmission line from Bac Lieu to Thot Not will enable many renewable projects along the route that would not have been realized without the 500-kV line to evacuate their electricity. The USTDA grant also supports very good American jobs at home and levels the playing field for U.S. companies to compete abroad,” Delta Offshore Energy Americas, LLC’s Quintos said.

