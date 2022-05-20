Ramapo College of New Jersey Deploys YuJa as Lecture Capture and Video Content Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ramapo College of New Jersey has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to record lectures, presentations and instructional videos that can be integrated with Canvas, the institution’s Learning Management System (LMS).

Formerly a Techsmith Knowmia customer, the college was seeking a solution that enabled faculty, students and staff to upload, record, edit, publish and share videos, as well as add a quiz to videos.

“YuJa is integrated into Canvas in the rich text editor within announcements, pages, and discussions, and assignments as an external tool. The YuJa integration makes it easy to access YuJa directly from Canvas, and provides added functionality, such as assignments,” the institution’s Instructional Design Center webpage states, adding encouragement to begin using the software and lauding YuJa’s ease of use for all.

To help instructors and others using the platform become familiar with tools and features, YuJa presented at Ramapo’s Faculty Development Day, hosting training on topics such as “Overview and Embedding in Canvas,” “Video Editor and Captioning,” and “Quizzes, Usage and Analytics.”

“Ramapo College of New Jersey is known for its rigorous academic goals and comprehensive instruction. The YuJa Video Platform will help the college continue to deliver quality interdisciplinary and experiential learning for students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the college community to see everything they can do with YuJa and glad to support them along the way.”

ABOUT RAMAPO COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY

As the state’s premier public liberal arts college, Ramapo College of New Jersey is dedicated to providing students a strong foundation for a lifetime of achievement. Established in 1969, the College is committed to academic excellence through interdisciplinary and experiential learning, and international and intercultural understanding. It offers more than 40 undergraduate majors and 10 part-time graduate programs. Ramapo College emphasizes teaching and individual attention to all students and promotes diversity, inclusiveness, sustainability, student engagement and community involvement.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.