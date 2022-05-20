Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with AA Medical

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with AA Medical, a provider of sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical device equipment markets based in Mokena, Illinois, with a second location in Miami, Florida.

AA Medical was founded in 2012 by Ron Plantz to help doctors and surgeons across the world access high quality pre-owned medical equipment at an affordable price. AA Medical partners with equipment manufacturers, banks, and medical facilities to buy pre-owned equipment, unlocking the residual value to help facilities maximize resources to improve patient care and optimize clinical asset purchases.

AA Medical works with physicians in over 100 countries and has grown into one of the largest and most respected aftermarket equipment companies in endoscopy, orthopedics and other specialties. A key factor in its success is the management team’s dedication to their customer and partner experience through strategic investments in technology, sales, and marketing tools. The management team at AA Medical has over 50 years of combined experience in the medical device industry, led by President Mr. Plantz and CEO Matt Nelson.

“ We are excited to announce our partnership with Shore Capital and utilize their expertise working with businesses of our size, wide network, and extensive resources to expedite our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Plantz. “ In conjunction with Shore, Matt and I look forward to continuing to provide excellent service and products to our customers.”

To support AA Medical’s growth, Shore has assembled a talented Board of Directors led by Don Pierce, Partner at Shore Capital. “ Shore is proud to partner with Ron, Matt, and the entire AA Medical family. AA Medical has maintained their dedication to excellence in supplying high quality medical equipment to customers across the world,” said Mr. Pierce. “ We are well-positioned to build on AA Medical’s reputation as an industry leader through both acquisitions and organic growth.”

AA Medical and Shore believe there is an opportunity to build a strong and diversified medical reprocessing company together through new industry partnerships, business development and further investment in the Company’s products and team.

“ I have high confidence that, with Shore, we can continue to revolutionize the third-party medical equipment market,” said Mr. Nelson. “ We are excited to work together to further our vision of increasing worldwide access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About AA Medical

AA Medical has provided sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical equipment markets since 2012, with a concentration in endoscopic, orthopedic, and other surgical devices. As a critical partner in cost containment, AA Medical helps medical facilities unlock residual value from unneeded equipment while providing reprocessed equipment that otherwise would be prohibitively expensive to purchase new to small, rural, specialty, and international medical facilities. For more information, please visit www.aamedicalstore.com.