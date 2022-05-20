Tia Extends “Whole Woman, Whole Life” Care Model With Fertility Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tia, the modern medical home for women, is announcing the launch of its latest service line, fertility. With its new offering, Tia seeks to reimagine fertility as part of comprehensive women’s healthcare, grounding the service in Tia’s “Whole Woman, Whole Life'' care model that fuses primary care, gynecology, mental health, and wellness. Like all of its offerings, Tia’s fertility service is designed to make every woman feel seen, heard and cared for, empowering women to make decisions on their own terms – whether that means trying to become a parent now, never, or someday.

Tia offers a range of fertility services, including:

Fertility assessments for those who want to plan for the future with testing and unbiased counseling on options like egg freezing, without judgment or “an upsell”. By design, Tia doesn’t offer services like egg freezing or sperm testing, which allows Tia to provide objective advice without the financial incentive. When patients do need services like egg freezing, Tia provides well-coordinated care and referrals to trusted, high-quality specialists;

Prevention-focused care for those with common chronic conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS, which are leading causes of infertility and yet often not diagnosed or treated until women have difficulty getting pregnant. Tia offers information and care to help its patients treat these conditions with comprehensive primary care, including lifestyle changes, supplements, and medication management;

Support for patients “trying-to-conceive” which includes a comprehensive review of a patient’s current health, a personalized care plan that may include modifications to medications or supplements, as well as specialized mental health and wellness services for fertility, including 1:1 therapy, support groups focused on infertility or miscarriage, provider-led workshops, acupuncture for fertility, and pelvic floor physical therapy. Tia also provides well-coordinated care and referrals for more advanced services like IVF or IUI to trusted local partners, including UCSF Health, a national leader in complex fertility care.

Women have long been sidelined by a healthcare system that treats them as body parts or narrow reproductive life stages, instead of whole people. In defining women’s health as a singular reproductive life event, like the success or failure to conceive, the U.S. healthcare system has fragmented fertility care from women’s whole health. This has led to major primary care gaps for women on their fertility journey, leaving many without prevention-focused care or mental health support. For example, common chronic conditions specific to women, such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) or Endometriosis, are also leading causes of infertility and are often not diagnosed or treated until women have difficulty getting pregnant. Moreover, because fertility is treated as a specialty service separate from primary care, women are left on their own to navigate a complex system that doesn’t support their whole health, particularly their mental health. It’s no wonder that 50% of women show signs of depression and 75% show signs of anxiety while going through fertility treatment, and few get the mental health support they want and need.

“As we look toward a post-Roe America, women’s fertility choices have taken on a whole new meaning,” said Carolyn Witte, CEO and co-founder of Tia. “Like abortion, we believe that fertility care is healthcare, period, and an integral part of women’s comprehensive primary care. We need to reimagine fertility care as part of integrated women’s physical, mental, and reproductive healthcare, no matter the journey. Tia supports all choices that women make to become a parent, or not, on their own terms.”

As part of the launch of its fertility service, Tia unveiled its first-ever brand campaign. The campaign, called “Trying”, questions the social pressure on women to become parents through user-generated images and videos that show the many paths that women may take. The campaign’s hero video includes footage submitted by Tia clinicians and staff from their own fertility journeys.

“From the moment you hit your twenties, women are bombarded with messages about their fertility,” said Deborah Singer, Tia’s SVP of Brand, Marketing & Communications. “It’s everywhere - the subtle and not-so-subtle comments, messages, and targeted ads for egg freezing, period tracking, and fertility services that are designed to scare you. Women are more than their egg count, and our fertility should be thought of as part of our whole health and a journey that happens on our terms.”

Tia has grown rapidly over the last year and is on a path to serving 100,000 women nationwide by the end of 2023. The company recently announced its second major health system collaboration with UCSF Health in San Francisco following expansion in New York, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Tia plans to open six more clinics in these markets by the end of the year. Tia also recently closed a $100 million Series B funding round to further expand its footprint in new and existing markets over the several years.

For more details on the service line, visit https://asktia.com/services/fertility.

About Tia

Founded in 2017 by Carolyn Witte and Felicity Yost, Tia is the modern medical home for women. The company is trailblazing a new paradigm for women’s healthcare that treats women as whole people vs. parts or life stages. Blending in-person and virtual care services, Tia’s “Whole Woman, Whole Life” care model fuses gynecology, primary care, mental health and wellness services to treat women comprehensively. By making women’s health higher quality and lower cost, Tia makes women healthier, providers happier, and the business of care delivery stronger — setting a new standard of care for women everywhere. For more information, visit www.asktia.com.