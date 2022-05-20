Merz Aesthetics Partners With North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League to Fuel Confidence on and off the field

Merz Aesthetics logo will be featured on lower back of NC Courage home and away jerseys through 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Merz Aesthetics logo will be featured on lower back of NC Courage home and away jerseys through 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, is pleased to kick off a new partnership with the North Carolina Courage, reigning NWSL Challenge Cup Champions and two-time champions of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Through the partnership, Merz Aesthetics aims to promote confidence, character and sportsmanship among NC Courage fans and beyond through community events, player engagement, in-stadium signage and jersey branding rights.

"The Merz Aesthetics team exists to fuel confidence, and there is no better representation of that than the dedication and perseverance of athletes who compete at this elite level," said Patrick Urban, President, Merz Aesthetics North America. "This partnership is really about the limitless possibilities that open to each of us wherever and whenever confidence meets courage."

The partnership kicks off on May 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park, where the NC Courage take on the San Diego Wave FC wearing Merz Aesthetics-sponsored jerseys. Through the Merz Aesthetics-NC Courage partnership, fans will have access to interviews with NC Courage players exclusively available on NC Courage and Merz Aesthetics social channels throughout the season. Merz Aesthetics will also host soccer clinics in Raleigh throughout the summer in partnership with the Bucy Foundation, a non-profit focused on making unstructured sports more accessible to young North Carolinians.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., Merz Aesthetics North America is a leading global aesthetics business, is certified as a U.S. Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute and was recognized as the #1 Healthiest Employer of the Triangle by Healthiest Employers®. Merz Aesthetics' award-winning portfolio of injectables, devices and skincare products help health care professionals fuel confidence through aesthetic medicine.

"Confidence meets Courage where aesthetics meets athletics," said Francie Gottsegen, NC Courage Club President. "We are honored to partner with Raleigh-based Merz Aesthetics and to celebrate their brand through our players, who constantly demonstrate the beauty of determination, poise and self-assurance."

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves—however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skincare treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 36 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family-owned business founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About the North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage are a professional women's soccer team that play in the NWSL (Women's First Division). The Courage are the reigning NWSL Challenge Cup champion and play their home games at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

The North Carolina Courage home season will continue with a game versus the San Diego Wave FC on May 22 at 2 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets and additional information about the game can be found here.

About the Bucy Foundation

The Bucy Foundation's FreePlay initiative is committed to: repurposing unused or underused space to create safe, local places for people to play for free, offering a mix of unstructured and structured play opportunities and using the sport of soccer as the vehicle to help develop important life skills, drive economic activity, and build community.