Belgard Canada Celebrates Canada Day With a Backyard Giveaway

Belgard Canada®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, calls on all homeowners to kick off its summer giveaway in honour of Canada Day. Open for entries from May 20 to June 15, homeowners across western Canada can enter to win a Canadian-made Belgard backyard retreat. The prize package consists of a Belgard® Firepit with moon chairs, YETI cooler with tumblers, custom charcuterie board and gifts from local merchants to elevate the outdoor living experience. Eligible homeowners can submit their entry at Belgard.com/CanadaDay for a chance to win the prize.

“Our giveaway is special this year, as the launch of Belgard Canada® is solidifying our footprint throughout the country,” says John Moroz, Director of Sales Operations, Oldcastle APG Canada West. “We are thrilled to see continued growth in the region, while also reflecting on the challenges that past two and half years has been for many families. We are excited to gift a backyard giveaway package to 4 lucky Canadian homeowners this year so they can enjoy the ultimate outdoor retreat.”

To celebrate Canada Day in the great outdoors, Belgard Canada® invites people to nominate a deserving family member, friend, or colleague who could benefit from a backyard upgrade, to enter the giveaway by June 15. For more information, including how enter and to download an outdoor living inspiration guide, visit Belgard.com/CanadaDay. Entries are accepted from residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.