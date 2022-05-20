Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Their Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Memorial Day Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To honor the service and sacrifices of Americans who served in the armed forces, Walgreens is offering a weekend Memorial Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

Beginning May 27 through May 30, customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. myWalgreens customer loyalty platform membership is free and can be obtained at checkout. Restrictions may apply.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Memorial Day. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Walgreens store locator may be used to check local store and pharmacy hours.

*DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 5/27/22 thru 5/30/22, with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

