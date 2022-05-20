Norwegian Seafood Council Selects Padilla as U.S. Public Relations AOR

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a highly competitive search, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) has selected Padilla as its public relations agency of record in the United States. The NSC works together with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industry to develop global export markets for Norwegian seafood.

Padilla is leading an integrated marketing program to help increase demand for and the value of Norwegian seafood in the U.S.

“We were looking for an agency partner that had experience building high-performance food brands with premium quality reputations with international organizations,” said Anne-Kristine Øen, Seafood from Norway, Director USA. “Padilla impressed us with their experience in this space, fully integrated approach, extensive retail and food-service knowledge, and strong digital expertise. We believe their strategic counsel and creative talent will help build the Seafood from Norway brand among key stakeholders and drive market share in the U.S. for our delicious, healthy and sustainable seafood.”

“The NSC is a global leader in the seafood industry, and we are excited to help bring their unique story to importers and distributors, and retail and food-service audiences to help them grow their businesses with Seafood from Norway,” said Laura Cubillos, executive vice president, Food, Beverage and Nutrition Practice, Padilla and founding partner, FoodMinds. “Our team can’t wait to make a positive difference for the industry with this program.”

“This new partnership with Seafood from Norway adds another premium international client promoting country-of-origin products to our food, beverage and nutrition portfolio,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to help an organization focused on innovation and sustainability transform its brand experience with consumers and the stakeholders connected to them.”

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service public relations agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. Our work across deep areas of sector expertise in food, beverage and nutrition, health, technology, agriculture, consumer marketing and financial services, is consistently recognized by industry partners such as PRWeek, PRovoke and PRSA, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes SHIFT, FoodMinds, Joe Smith and SMS Research Advisors. As an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 155 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About Norwegian Seafood Council

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) aims to increase the value of Norwegian seafood resources through market insights, market development, market risk management and reputational risk management in select markets around the world. The Council works to identify opportunities for Norwegian seafood products in both new and established markets. NSC is the approval authority for Norwegian seafood exporters. The Council also acts as an advisor for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries in affairs concerning seafood exports and trade. For more information, visit Seafood.no.