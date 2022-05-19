Southeastern Grocers Donates $395,000 to Children’s Hospitals Across the Southeast

Southeastern Grocers raised $395,000 for its children’s hospital partners to show support during National Cancer Research Month. The top fundraising associates for the grocer’s community donation program met with the Wolfson Children’s Hospital president and a 15-year-old patient. (From left to right: Michael Aubin, Wolfson Children’s Hospital President; Shawn Sloan, Winn-Dixie Regional Vice President; Ethan, Wolfson Children’s Hospital patient; Spencer Reed, Winn-Dixie Customer Service Manager; Bobby Holton, Winn-Dixie Store Manager) (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces a donation of $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast.

In recognition of National Cancer Research Month, SEG’s generous customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi rounded up their grocery bills to support young patients and their families during the most trying time of their lives. The funds will be used to benefit local pediatric care facilities and their vital programs including pediatric specialties, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research and child advocacy.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are amazed time and time again by the incredible generosity displayed by our associates and customers who continually lift up their neighbors in need, and we are inspired by their kindness. Our children’s hospital partners do incredible work every day to positively impact the lives of their youngest patients and families by providing not only resources, but hope, when it is needed most. At Southeastern Grocers, we care passionately about the health and wellness of our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to partner with likeminded organizations to build stronger, healthier communities together.”

The contributions made during SEG’s three-week community donation program benefit the following nine children’s hospitals:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Jacksonville)

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando)

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Miami)

Studer Family Children’s Hospital (Pensacola)

Children’s of Alabama (Birmingham, Alabama)

Children’s of Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)

Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Since the program’s inception in 2021, SEG has raised more than $856,900 for its children’s hospital partners and remains committed to providing ongoing support to deserving hospitals in the communities it serves across the Southeast.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.