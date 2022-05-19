Mirabaud to Support New Exhibition by World-Renowned Swiss Artist Nicolas Party at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Swiss banking and financial group Mirabaud is proud to announce its support for the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) through its collaboration in the exhibition Nicolas Party: L’heure mauve. In creating this exhibition, which will be available to view until 16 October 2022, the Swiss artist was inspired by works in the MMFA collection. Through this collaboration, Mirabaud Canada aims to contribute to promoting contemporary art, a key area of support for the Group, while fostering the development of the Canada-Switzerland cultural network.

Mirabaud’s active commitment to contemporary art extends far beyond its vast collection and the acquisition of artistic works. In line with its values – passion, responsibility, conviction and independence – the Group supports not only artists, but also institutions and events that help to promote contemporary art to the widest possible audience. This is why Mirabaud passionately supports both the MAMCO (Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art) in Geneva and the exhibition Nicolas Party: L’heure mauve (Mauve Twilight) at the MMFA.

“We are proud to support this exhibition, which allows the Montreal and international public to discover the work of Nicolas Party and to experience his imaginary, colourful and immersive universe,” says Sylvain Racine, CEO of Mirabaud Canada. Known primarily for his pastels and murals drenched in saturated colours, the Swiss artist also produces paintings, painted sculptures, prints and drawings.

Mirabaud is delighted to be partnering with the MMFA, a leading cultural institution, renowned for the diversity of its collections and for its exhibitions showcasing Canadian and international artistic heritage. Driven by an innovative and inclusive vision, the MMFA lives as part of its community and aims to make art accessible to as many people as possible. These values resonate with those of the banking group: Mirabaud’s website includes extensive examples of works from its contemporary art collection, making them publicly available and accessible online for a wide audience.

“The Group has been committed to the artistic avant-garde since its foundation in 1819, and the diversity and scope of its art collection reflects a pluralist vision of today’s world. The collection includes both emerging and established artists. Supporting young artists is essential for the Mirabaud Group, which acquires works and promotes creativity and innovation in all forms,” continues Sylvain Racine.

Lionel Aeschlimann, Managing Partner of Mirabaud and CEO of Mirabaud Asset Management, said: “The Mirabaud Group’s commitment to contemporary art reflects the importance of artistic creativity in our society, a unique endeavour that allows us to leave our comfort zone and pushes us to look inward or to look at the world through different eyes. Creativity is fundamental to any type of innovation. Supporting contemporary art means supporting forward-thinking ideas and the artists who bring those ideas to life. For over 200 years, Mirabaud has been guided by these values, contemplating the place of the individual in the world and standing alongside artists in their endeavours”.

About Nicolas Party

One of the drivers of a revival of the symbolist figurative tradition, Nicolas Party is recognised for his painted sculptures and vibrantly coloured pastel paintings and murals. His work is an imaginative revisiting of genres such as landscape, still life and portraiture.

Born in Lausanne (Switzerland) in 1980, he got his artistic start as a graffiti artist. He then pursued a Bachelor of Visual Arts from the École cantonale d’art de Lausanne (2004) and a Master of Fine Art at the Glasgow School of Art (2009). His work has recently been exhibited in numerous solo exhibitions, including at the MASI Lugano (2020), the FLAG Art Foundation in New York (2019), the M WOODS Museum in Beijing (2018), the Musée Magritte in Brussels (2018) and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. (2017). He lives and works in Brussels and New York, where his workshop is located.

For more information about his exhibition at the MMFA: link

About the MMFA

Founded in 1860, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is the oldest art museum in Canada and a leading museum in North America. Its collection showcases Quebec and Canadian heritage and international art from a critical and intercultural perspective, and comprises some 45,000 paintings, sculptures, graphic art works, photographs, multimedia installations and decorative art objects dating from antiquity to the present. The MMFA’s exhibitions span every discipline from archaeology to fine arts, to contemporary practices. Laid out over five interconnecting pavilions, the Museum complex includes over 80 exhibition galleries, the Bourgie concert hall, an auditorium and movie theatre, the Boutique and Bookstore, an in-house publishing department, a public sculpture garden and the Michel de la Chenelière International Atelier for Education and Art Therapy. A pioneering museum in the provision of art therapy, the MMFA works with the community, education, health and technology sectors to give all people exposure to art through inclusive and enriching experiences.

For more information: www.mbam.qc.ca

About Mirabaud Canada Inc.

Mirabaud Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Mirabaud, a banking and financial group founded in Geneva in 1819. Present in Quebec since 1985, Mirabaud Canada Inc. offers investment advice and wealth and asset management services. A specialist in portfolio management for private clients, the company offers customised strategies for wealth management, international securities transactions and global custody operations. Mirabaud Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

For more information: Sylvain Racine, CEO of Mirabaud Canada Inc., 1 Place Ville-Marie, Montreal, T. +1 514 393 1690

The Mirabaud Group

The Mirabaud Group was founded in Geneva in 1819. With its four core values of Independence, Conviction, Responsibility and Passion, it has grown over the years into an international group offering its clients personalised financial services and advice in various areas of activity. Its expertise lies in Wealth Management (portfolio management, investment advice and services for independent asset managers), Asset Management (institutional management, fund management and distribution) and highly specialised Corporate Finance services (equity research, corporate advisory, capital markets and execution).

Mirabaud has always been strongly committed to responsibility and sustainability. This is reflected in its interactions with clients, employees and society as a whole. As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2010, Mirabaud has the highest rating in this area thanks to its governance and its committed global strategy. The Group employs around 700 staff and has offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Basel and Zurich), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Milan) and the rest of the world (Montreal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Montevideo and São Paulo).

For more information, please visit our website: www.mirabaud.com

For more information about its contemporary art collection: link