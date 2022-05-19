Global Mammography Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Carestream Health, Konica Minolta and Hologic Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Mammography Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mammography market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.61% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. The global mammography market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 4530 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of more than USD 1990 Million in the year 2020.

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Company

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

PLANMED OY

Carestream Health

Konica Minolta Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Metaltronica S.p.A.

General Medical Merate S.p.A.

Factors such as the growing focus of the organizations in the healthcare industry on developing advanced diagnostic devices and screening solutions for chronic diseases, followed by the increasing healthcare expenditure globally are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, factors such as the growing prevalence of breast cancer around the globe, and the rising need for the early diagnosis of the chronic disease is projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global mammography market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, technology, end-user, and by region. By product, the market is segmented into analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis systems. Amongst these, the digital mammography systems segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2570 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of more than USD 1140 Million.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global mammography market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Amongst these, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 1740 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of about USD 770 Million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Analyst Review

5. Executive Summary - Global Mammography Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Trends

7. Key Market Opportunities

8. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

9. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. Analysis on Ongoing trends in Mammography Market

12. Pricing Analysis of Mammography Market

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Competitive Positioning

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

15.2. Competitive Benchmarking

15.3. Company Profiles

16. Global Mammography Market 2020-2030

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. By Value (USD Million)

16.3. Market Segmentation by

17. North America Mammography Market 2020-2030

18. Europe Mammography Market 2020-2030

19. Asia Pacific Mammography Market 2020-2030

20. Latin America Mammography Market 2020-2030

21. Middle East & Africa Mammography Market 2020-2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r630j2.