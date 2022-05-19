Reliant and Houston Texans Award Six Student Athletes With $10,000 Scholarships

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end for students across the greater Houston area, six student athletes received the ultimate surprise from Reliant and the Houston Texans: $10,000 college scholarships. The annual Scholarships for Champions program is designed to encourage students to follow their dreams and further their education while never losing sight of the passion they have for athletics.

Whether they are first-generation high school graduates or the first in their families to attend college, the program recognizes these deserving students for their work both on and off the field, including community involvement, leadership in athletics and excellence in academics. Since 2005, Reliant and the Houston Texans have partnered together on the program, reaching a milestone of $600,000 in merit scholarships and providing life-changing opportunities for more than 100 students.

“Each Scholarships for Champions student has a remarkable story, demonstrating perseverance and dedication in academics and athletics while being an inspiring changemaker in their community and family,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Their futures are bright, and it is an honor for Reliant to celebrate them through scholarship.”

This year’s scholarship recipients from Alvin, Fort Bend, Hempstead, Humble and Spring Branch ISDs participate in football, squash, track & field, soccer, volleyball, cheerleading and swimming, with most students playing multiple sports. Students were secretly nominated by teachers, mentors and coaches to recognize their achievements as each pursues a college degree beginning this fall.

The 2022 Scholarships for Champions students are:

Aaron Davis, senior at Summer Creek High School, is a team captain for his varsity track and field team, earning him the titles of 6 th -best long jumper in the U.S. and 3-time AAU All-American. He has continued to persevere through multiple injuries and surgeries and spends his time off the field helping with the youth department at his church and coaching a local youth soccer league.

Josiah Ibarra, senior at Elkins High School, has been a member of the varsity swimming team throughout his high school career. He has been recognized on 1st Team All-District since 2020, Academic All-District Team in 2021, and was named team captain his senior year. Josiah has volunteered for several hurricane clean-ups, including Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles.

Gabriel Mata, senior at Northbrook High School, has played on the varsity football team for the last two years and was twice named Special Teams player of the week. He was part of the Academic All-District Team as a junior and also participated in track and field, and powerlifting. He is part of the Yes Prep program at his high school and has been on the A/B honor roll several times throughout his career as a student. Gabriel serves as a campus ambassador and volunteers at local organizations, including DePelchin Children's Center.

Ariel Mayes, senior at Hempstead High School, participates in both volleyball and cheerleading and was named the captain of the varsity volleyball team her junior and senior years and was recognized at the district level. She also was named the captain of the cheerleading team her senior year and earned the recognition of All-American Cheerleader. Ariel volunteers at a local elementary school and serves lunch to veterans in her spare time.

Miranda Medina, senior at St. Pius X High School, has been a part of the varsity squash team since she was a freshman and was named captain her junior and senior years. As a result of her various athletic state titles, she has achieved the ranking of 77th in the U.S. for squash, 144th in the world for her age division, and has committed to playing Division 1 squash for Connecticut College starting next year. Miranda is passionate about food security and spends time volunteering at the Houston Food Bank and Second Servings.

Trevor Singleton, senior at Alvin High School, is a three-year starter on his varsity soccer team and has played a variety of positions on the varsity football team. Throughout his high school career, he has given back to his community through his volunteer work at local food banks, Project Graduation events, and his local church. He also has supported the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk for many years, volunteers at the local food bank and picks up trash in his neighborhood.

For more information about the program, visit Reliant.com/SFC.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.