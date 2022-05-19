Psyonix and Nissan Announce Debut of the 2023 Nissan Z in Rocket League®

The Nissan Z Performance Bundle includes the Nissan Z Performance car, which is true to the Performance trim of the all-new Nissan Z, plus wheels, engine audio, player banner, and a Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Nissan Z Performance Bundle includes the Nissan Z Performance car, which is true to the Performance trim of the all-new Nissan Z, plus wheels, engine audio, player banner, and a Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Psyonix, the San Diego-based video game developer, and Nissan announced the launch of the Nissan Z Performance Bundle available in Rocket League on all platforms from May 26 through June 7.

The Bundle includes the Nissan Z Performance car, which is true to the Performance trim of the all-new Nissan Z, plus wheels, engine audio, player banner, and a Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal. The Nissan Z Performance Bundle will be available in the Item Shop for 1100 Credits.

The all-new 2023 Nissan Z, the company’s signature sports car, will be available at Nissan dealerships in the U.S. beginning this summer.

As part of its broader gaming strategy, Nissan is also sponsoring a variety of Rocket League Esports events including the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) North American Regional event, dubbed “the Nissan Classic,” from May 27-29. Nissan is also the presenting sponsor for both the Collegiate Rocket League (CRL) World Championship, beginning June 3, and the upcoming Fall 2022 CRL Season.

“We’re excited for the passionate fans of Rocket League to experience the thrill of the all-new Nissan Z,” said Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and CMO, Nissan U.S. “This is also a great moment to highlight our existing collaboration with FaZe Clan as we continue to look for new and authentic ways to be present in the ever-expanding Esports world.”

To celebrate the sponsorships and arrival of the Nissan Z in Rocket League, there will be a Nissan Crew Battles livestream on May 26, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on Twitch. With a prize pool of $25,000, the broadcast pits teams of three pros against one another in a Crew Battle format (3v3, then 2v2, then 1v1). The battles will be hosted by two First Touch hosts - Roll Dizz and Dazerin - and JohnnyBoi.

To learn more about the Nissan Z Performance Bundle, please read the latest blog post here. View a gameplay video preview here.

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, "Like" it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX™

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League®. Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2022 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ABOUT NISSAN

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.