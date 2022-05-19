Oceus Supports US Army AR/VR with Advance 5G Testing Systems and Tools

FORT HOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under the DOD’s 5G to Next G program effort at Fort Hood, Texas, Oceus has successfully completed Phase I and has been awarded the follow-on Phase II and III effort to continue supporting advanced application prototypes and then full-scale implementations to achieve the individual project outcomes enabled by 5G technology.

Oceus, as part of the Fort Hood Network Enhancements award, has developed several solutions that integrate into a 3GPP compliant 5G Developmental Core Network. These solutions serve as part of a mobile Cell on Wheels system deployed to conduct live testing and demonstrations. Tools currently being delivered are ONmission®, providing SecDevOps and Radio Frequency planning, and ONcast® supplying a Virtual Private Network (VPN) natively supporting multicast applications. In addition, the Tough Mobile Device-5G (TMD-5G) extends network-enabled devices into the 5G network, providing a variety of interfaces such as Wi-Fi, RS232 and Ethernet for testing and supporting legacy simulation environments.

“This partnership provides the AR/VR program the ability to achieve their testing objectives and plan for transition to operational use objectives,” commented Jeff Harman, Oceus President and CEO.

About Oceus

Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, Texas, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas. Learn more at oceus.io