Allison Transmission to Provide Propulsion Solutions for the U.S. Army’s Newest Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Program

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, will support multiple customers through the U.S. Army’s newest tactical wheeled vehicle program named the Common Tactical Truck (CTT). CTT has the potential to field more than 7,000 new vehicles once full rate production begins, representing over $150 million in revenue for Allison’s defense end market.

The U.S. Army has proposed replacing most variants in its heavy tactical wheeled vehicle fleet with a single platform that shares a common powertrain, chassis, and cab. The CTT program will leverage advancements from the commercial vehicle industry including driver safety systems, off-road mobility, predictive maintenance, and increased fuel efficiency. Prototype vehicle testing will begin in late 2023 with an award decision occurring as early as 2025.

“Our mission is clear - to improve the way the world works with the most reliable, innovative, and efficient propulsion solutions that deliver the performance, quality and differentiated value propositions our customers have come to expect from Allison,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs at Allison Transmission.

Allison will support the CTT program’s fuel efficiency targets by incorporating propulsion systems equipped with FuelSense 2.0®, an advanced set of software and electronic controls that deliver fuel savings of up to 6% without sacrificing performance.

Beyond innovative drivetrain products, Allison stands ready to support our customers and CTT’s project development milestones through the state-of-the-art infrastructure available at the Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center (VE+ET), a 60,000 square foot facility located at Allison’s global headquarters in Indianapolis. The venue offers a wide range of seasonally independent vehicle-level testing capabilities applicable to conventional, alternative fuel, electric-hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The U.S. Army’s recently released climate strategy includes the goal of transitioning to hybrid-drive tactical vehicles by 2035. Allison has been investing in electric hybrid propulsion systems for decades, and as a result, the company is well positioned to support the defense market in the shift to electric vehicle technology.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding future financial results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plans,” “project,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “forecast,” “could,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks. Factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made include, but are not limited to: the duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants of the virus and the pace and availability of vaccines and boosters, mitigating efforts deployed by government agencies and the public at large, and the overall impact from such outbreak on economic conditions, financial market volatility and our business, including but not limited to the operations of our manufacturing and other facilities, the availability of labor, our supply chain, our distribution processes and demand for our products and the corresponding impacts to our net sales and cash flow; increases in cost, disruption of supply or shortage of labor, freight, raw materials or components used to manufacture or transport our products or those of our customers or suppliers, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our participation in markets that are competitive; our ability to prepare for, respond to and successfully achieve our objectives relating to technological and market developments, competitive threats and changing customer needs, including with respect to electric hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles; the highly cyclical industries in which certain of our end users operate; uncertainty in the global regulatory and business environments in which we operate; the concentration of our net sales in our top five customers and the loss of any one of these; the failure of markets outside North America to increase adoption of fully automatic transmissions; the success of our research and development efforts, the outcome of which is uncertain; U.S. and foreign defense spending; risks associated with our international operations, including increased trade protectionism; general economic and industry conditions; the discovery of defects in our products, resulting in delays in new model launches, recall campaigns and/or increased warranty costs and reduction in future sales or damage to our brand and reputation; our ability to identify, consummate and effectively integrate acquisitions and collaborations; labor strikes, work stoppages or similar labor disputes, which could significantly disrupt our operations or those of our principal customers or suppliers; risks related to our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information is as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in expectations.