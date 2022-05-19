Acquisition of a Minority Stake in Elior Group by Derichebourg Group

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) acknowledges the press release in which Derichebourg Group announce the signing of an agreement to acquire 14.7% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group from BIM and Mr. Gilles Cojan, by June 30, 2022 at the latest. Following this acquisition, Derichebourg Group will hold 19.6% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group.

Elior Group acknowledges that Derichebourg Group’s vision for Elior Group’s future is based on a long-term shareholder commitment and on support towards the strategy set by Elior Group’s board of directors, and that Derichebourg Group does not intend to launch a tender offer on the remaining share capital of Elior.

Derichebourg Group has also indicated that it intends to apply for two directors seats on Elior Group’s board of directors. Elior Group will examine with Derichebourg Group the terms and conditions of their long-term shareholder relationship.

