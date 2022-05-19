dynaCERT Adds Simply Green’s Expertise in the Oil & Gas Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT’s strategic dealer in the Canadian Oil & Gas market, Simply Green Distributors Inc. (“Simply Green” or “SGD”), a successful distributor of green technology, based in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, is offering the immediate availability of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ products based on dynaCERT’s patented and proprietary Technology offering a global solution to reduce pollution.

SGD is distributing the Company’s new line of products using hydrogen technology designed to make contributions to lowering GHG emissions and designed to show important savings in fuel consumption in the Oil & Gas, Construction and Transportation industries. The hydrogen units, which are added as an aftermarket product to existing equipment or machinery, delivers hydrogen-on-demand. With the use of distilled water, the units are up and running immediately after installation.

James Pearce, President & CEO of Simply Green, stated, “We are committed to accelerating the world’s growth to sustainable energy by implementing solutions for our environment, ethically and responsibly.”

James Pearce is a 20+ year veteran in the Oil & Gas and Construction industry, and he talks about the positive impact their clients are already seeing. He states, “Our clients want to make changes to help the environment, but they are also seeking to save fuel expenses in a market that is continuously fluctuating.”

Simply Green has indicated to dynaCERT that several major Trucking and Oil & Gas companies in Western Canada are early adopters of the Company’s proprietary HydraGEN™ technology and committed to commence deploying HydraGEN™ products on their equipment.

SGD plans to be a worldwide leader with its global sales team and delivering new technologies that bring clients closer to net zero. SGD is committed to delivering the latest green technology by careful research and finding the newest technology available and giving their clients opportunity to excel in lowering greenhouse gases.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “James Pearce and his dedicated team at Simply Green are very important to dynaCERT’s strategy of penetrating the Oil & Gas industry, not only throughout Canada but also Internationally. dynaCERT is pleased to offer a readily available solution for Oil & Gas industry participants and producers and operators that are seeking to meet their GHG emission reduction goals. The deep and trusted relationships in Oil & Gas, Construction and Transportation that Simply Green provides is perfectly suited to the objectives of our Company, and, accordingly, we warmly welcome the strong commitments of their entire team and customers.”

For more information on Simply Green Distributors Inc., please see: https://www.simplygreendistributors.ca/

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

