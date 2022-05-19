Veeve and Albertsons Companies partner to expand AI-powered carts in stores, giving customers a fast and contactless way to shop

Veeve Smart Carts will be available across select Albertsons Companies stores this year, giving customers a fast and contactless way to shop. (Photo: Business Wire)

Veeve Smart Carts will be available across select Albertsons Companies stores this year, giving customers a fast and contactless way to shop. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeve Inc. (“Veeve”), a leading retail technology startup, today announced an agreement with Albertsons Companies that will make Veeve Smart Carts available to customers at a few dozen stores across the country. Once launched later this year, consumers will be able to use the smart carts to skip the checkout line with a fast, convenient, and contactless way to shop.

Veeve Smart Carts offer a more personalized shopping experience enabled by a touch screen that provides a running total for in-cart items and a built-in scale for easy produce purchase. The tech-enhanced carts will also integrate with the Albertsons for U™ loyalty program. Once done shopping, customers can complete payment on their cart and walk out, completely skipping the checkout line.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Albertsons Cos. to deliver a personalized in-store shopping experience. This deployment is an important and inevitable next step in connecting the consumer’s ecommerce activity with a totally new, digitally driven in-store shopping experience,” said Shariq Siddiqui, Veeve’s co-founder and CEO. “Working with Albertsons Cos., we are building a link between multiple consumer channels and the brands they trust while keeping customer loyalty central to the experience.”

“Veeve Smart Carts offer a sophisticated, yet simple self-checkout experience for people who value flexibility and time savings,” said Alyse Wuson, Senior Director of Omni Experiences at Albertsons Cos. “Our goal is to enhance the grocery experience no matter how our guests choose to shop, and Veeve’s technology brings the ease and integration of ecommerce right to the grocery cart.”

For more information about Veeve Smart Carts, visit veeve.io.

About Veeve Inc.

Veeve allows grocery retailers to provide the most convenient shopping experience with the Veeve Smart Cart, giving customers the freedom to skip the line and simply scan, pay, and go. Veeve Smart Carts are powered by computer vision and deploy seamlessly into existing stores with no additional retrofit required. The Veeve platform integrates with existing retailer mobile apps and ad-networks. With the Smart Cart, Veeve is unlocking new opportunities for retailers of all sizes to attract new customers, build loyalty and increase basket sizes.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.