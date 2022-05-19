Schneider Electric Ranked 20th in the World’s Top 100 for Gender Equality by Equileap

MISSISSAUGA, Otario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named among the world’s 20 most gender-equal companies by Equileap, an independent provider of data and insights on gender equality.

Schneider ranked 20th globally, and third in France, among the 100 leading companies included in Equileap’s milestone report.

The fifth annual Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking by Equileap provides a status update on gender equality in business globally. It ranks the top 100 highest-scoring companies and provides key insights on a range of issues by country and sector. This includes topics such as equal pay and female representation, as well as paid parental leave and anti-sexual harassment policies. Drawing on 19 in-depth criteria, the research examined the gender equality performance of 3,895 companies across 23 countries, representing 102 million employees globally.

The recognition accorded to Schneider by Equileap is a testament to the progress it has achieved in promoting gender equality. The company is also continuing to adopt new measures to build on these accomplishments.

In March 2022, Schneider became a founding member of the Global Parity Alliance – a cross-industry group of global organizations that are committed to accelerating action on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The alliance, brought together by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in partnership with McKinsey & Company, was developed with insights from over 25 Chief Human Resource Officers and Heads of DEI from around the world, as well as WEF and McKinsey experts. The organization will draw on existing data, practitioner expertise, and action frameworks to support people and business leaders to take ownership of DEI issues and deliver positive change.

Schneider Electric is committed to fostering DEI among its 128,000-strong global workforce. Following the recent appointment of Gwenaelle Avice-Huet as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, 41 per cent of the company’s Executive Committee are female. Furthermore, Schneider’s wider 2025 sustainability goals include targets to boost female representation at every level of the company, from new hires to senior leaders.

For details of other recent awards and recognitions received by Schneider Electric, including those from WeQual and Bloomberg, click here.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Follow us on: Twiiter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Youtube | instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Additional resource: