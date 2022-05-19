Transcarent’s New Behavioral Health Offering to Address Industry Access Issues by Providing Rapid Connection to Expert Mental Health Care

Transcarent's behavioral health offering, designed to connect employees with rapid, personalized access to life-changing care and trusted guidance, on their terms - virtually or in person. The comprehensive solution addresses the many barriers faced by individuals and families seeking behavioral health support, including long wait times, lack of access to high-quality providers and a confusing, fragmented experience.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, announced today a new behavioral health offering, designed to connect employees with rapid, personalized access to life-changing care and trusted guidance, on their terms - virtually or in person. The comprehensive solution addresses the many barriers faced by individuals and families seeking behavioral health support, including long wait times, lack of access to high-quality providers and a confusing, fragmented experience.

Today, on average, people wait more than 21 days to see a mental health professional in the United States. Individuals seeking more urgent interventions are often forced to pursue providers who are out of network and more costly or suffer in silence. Transcarent’s new offering provides employees and their families support for a full spectrum of behavioral health issues across all acuity levels and offers in person or virtual therapy appointment within 3 business days. Members can also chat with a physician - 24/7 and within 60 seconds - who is trained to assess and treat behavioral health needs, and can add a psychiatrist into the chat for further evaluation, and prescribe medications as appropriate.

“The current healthcare system makes it difficult and potentially very expensive to find the right behavioral health provider in the moment you need care,” said Dr. Jeff Dobro, M.D., FACR, Chief Innovation Officer for Transcarent. “We’ve streamlined the Member experience and created one single point of access for all health and care needs. Through a comprehensive dynamic intake assessment, we guide Members to a personalized care plan and match them to the right providers, removing the barriers and saving time, money, and unneeded frustration.”

Mental health support has become a critical area of focus for competitive employers looking to offer best-in-class benefits to their employees. In a 2021 Mental Health at Work Report, 67% of employees reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition in the past year, and 84% reported at least one workplace factor that negatively impacted their mental health. With Transcarent, Members have access to clinically validated tools, including on-demand self-service digital resiliency & cognitive behavioral therapy tools, and high-quality providers for coaching, virtual and local therapy visits, virtual and local medication management, and access to high quality facility-based care. The integrated solution also provides early needs identification, reducing the stigma for those with unmet or existing behavioral health needs, which leads to improved Member engagement and clinical outcomes.

“We’ve come a long way in reducing the stigma around seeking care for your mental health, but many people still aren’t comfortable acknowledging it’s something they want or need and are frustrated sifting through the hundreds of apps and online modules,” said Dr. David Zieg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Transcarent. “Increasing access to high-quality therapists and physicians, who may have otherwise been unavailable, and empowering Members to schedule a visit on their own time, in whichever way suits their needs, is a huge step forward in normalizing this kind of care and support in the workplace.”

