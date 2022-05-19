Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Data-Driven Organization

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that North Carolina-based Allegacy Federal Credit Union (FCU) will leverage NCR and Google Cloud’s data warehousing and analytics solution.

NCR will bring together a number of disparate data sources across Allegacy FCU’s enterprise to provide a dashboard with data visualization tools that will help its leadership team make strategic decisions on marketing, new product introduction, and customer service enhancements. Allegacy FCU can also use data to give its members insights to achieve their saving goals, boost their credit scores, develop spending plans and improve their overall financial wellness.

“We had a wealth of data available across the credit union, but it was previously siloed and largely unactionable,” said Cathy J. Pace, President and CEO at Allegacy FCU. “By working with our partners, NCR and Google Cloud, we are putting the foundation in place to lead with data in all that we do, which will ultimately result in smarter business decisions, more personalized member experiences, and the ability to nimbly adapt as the market changes.”

“Members today expect all interactions to be hyper-personalized, which is impossible without real-time, reliable data,” said Doug Brown, president and general manager, NCR Digital Banking. “By joining forces with NCR and Google Cloud, Allegacy FCU is taking the steps necessary to make data actionable, unlock predictive insights and drive innovation.”

“Financial institutions are increasingly realizing the power of cloud for processing data and deriving insights that drive better decision making,” said Zac Maufe, head of retail banking at Google Cloud. “By leveraging cloud technology and analytics, Allegacy FCU will be able to extract intelligent insights that will help propel their business forward.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Allegacy

For 55 years, Allegacy has helped its members, employees and the communities it serves be their best by helping people make smart financial choices. By doing right, Allegacy has become one of the largest credit unions in North Carolina serving over 166,000 members worldwide with $2 billion in assets and over $1.6 billion in assets under management in its financial planning group. With roots in Winston-Salem, Allegacy has 16 locations and nine high school student-run credit unions. Allegacy offers personal and business financial services to help a broad membership base including the employees, retirees and families of over 1,800 companies throughout the country. To learn more, visit Allegacy.org.