LegalShield Partners with NEWITY to Empower, Protect and Equip Small Businesses with Legal Services and Solutions

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we continue to spotlight small businesses during May, LegalShield, the leading provider of membership-based legal services and identity theft protection plans, today announces a partnership with NEWITY, the small business marketplace dedicated to creating equitable access to SBA loans and trusted business service providers. As NEWITY’s official legal services provider, its 115,000 small business members will have access to LegalShield’s Small Business Legal Plans, services, and network of provider law firms.

“Our organization cares deeply about the success and sustainability of small businesses and providing them with the tools and resources needed to survive and thrive. It’s important to us to partner with other organizations, like NEWITY, who are champions for small businesses so together, we can create a meaningful impact,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield.

“We are committed to helping our community access the best business resources that enable their growth and profitability,” said Luke LaHaie, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at NEWITY. “LegalShield’s affordable legal and cyber protection tools are essential to protect the businesses our members have worked so hard to build.”

LegalShield has legal plans to help small business owners and entrepreneurs make smarter, safer business decisions. From launch phase to growth phase and beyond, members can connect to professional lawyers for advice, guidance and to assist with all legal needs pertaining to the business. NEWITY members will also have access to IDShield for Business, which provides businesses and employers with cybersecurity protection tools, reputation management, recovery services and more.

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.

About NEWITY

NEWITY is America's Small Business Marketplace, focused on empowering entrepreneurs with access to trusted service providers and affordable loan solutions – all in one place. NEWITY was founded in 2020 to better service Paycheck Protection Program loans. Today, NEWITY uses leading technologies to help small businesses access services that make running their business more efficient and more profitable. To join NEWITY’s growing small business community, visit NEWITYmarket.com.