8x8 and Ingram Micro Cloud Expand Distribution Partnership with New Resale Go-To-Market Strategy

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced an expanded distribution relationship and resale go-to-market strategy with Ingram Micro Cloud, a global technology solutions provider and operator of one of the world’s largest cloud marketplaces for the channel. The new agreement with Ingram expands the number of reseller partners helping organizations move off legacy on-premises systems to the cloud with the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud communications and contact center solution.

Ingram Micro Cloud delivers a full spectrum of global technology and premium cloud services to businesses around the world, helping businesses realize the promise of technology. A key 8x8 distribution alliance since 2017, the expanded agreement now allows Ingram Micro Cloud partners to resell 8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and video meetings capabilities, and continue owning the customer relationship by delivering professional services, providing technical support, and billing clients directly to recognize top line revenue.

This business alignment enables the Ingram Micro Cloud partner community to expand their cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center portfolio, and offer 8x8 XCaaS to organizations seeking to enhance employee and customer experience. With 8x8, Ingram Micro Cloud resellers will benefit from a single-vendor integrated solution that is capable of handling all of their customers’ communications, collaboration, and engagement technology needs, including professional and managed services.

According to the Gartner® report, Selecting the Best External Calling Option for Microsoft Teams1, “By 2024, 20% of total Microsoft Teams active users will adopt telephony services for external calling on Teams.” As one of the largest Microsoft distributors globally, Ingram Micro Cloud reseller partners can also capitalize on this large market opportunity by offering the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution as well as 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft. This will enable Ingram Micro Cloud partners to support organizations using Teams for collaboration that require global, enterprise-grade telephony and tightly integrated contact center capabilities.

“This expanded agreement will offer differentiated services and additional go-to-market opportunities for our partners that align to their preferred business model,” said John Dusett, Executive Director, Cloud Services at Ingram Micro Cloud. "Resellers helping organizations accelerate digital transformation efforts to meet new work from anywhere requirements, can confidently offer 8x8 XCaaS to support their customers’ cloud communications and contact center needs, plus offer additional services, maximizing revenue opportunities.”

Centered around the global 8x8 partner program, 8x8 is helping partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise, and public sector organizations to optimize employee and customer engagement. The 8x8 partner program provides every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, with the resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams, and increase profits.

“Growing together with our partners has been instrumental to the success of our channel strategy. We are greatly looking forward to expanding our distribution relationship by adding new resale opportunities with Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Lisa Del Real, Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 XCaaS and our Teams solutions are providing channel partners with growing business opportunities to help organizations enhance employee and customer experiences to meet new work requirements.”

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8x8 Resale Program

The 8x8 Resale Program differentiates itself by offering its partners multiple routes to market. Partners that participate in the program receive a dedicated 8x8 success team, large deal support, free demo systems, marketing support, and the ability to receive full certification in sales, deployment, and support at no cost. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, hosts the latest resources for partners to grow their business, register deals, create quotes, and manage customers.

1Gartner, Selecting the Best External Calling Option for Microsoft Teams, Pankil Sheth, Rafael Benitez, Lisa Pierce, January 31, 2022

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.