Citizens of Republix Form Web Development Superteam

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an early proof point of Republix’s innovative agency model, three of its Citizens join forces this month. Arcane’s web development group is teaming with Media Mechanics and Source Strike to deliver best-in-class web, mobile and app development to their shared client portfolios.

This is a powerful example of Republix's new agency model in action. After a slew of acquisitions in the past year, this announcement brings their vision to life–bringing the best agencies in their fields together to join forces to create real growth for clients in e-commerce, b2b and technology.

“We’re all very excited about this transition. It’ll provide clients from each agency, and the broader Republix group, with increased web and app development capacity and expertise, which supports the tremendous need for digital transformation across our growing client base,” says Michael Perry, the Chief Operating Officer at Republix.

The newly formed group combines award-winning e-commerce optimization capabilities, word-class engineers and experienced development leaders. This leads to a breadth and depth that is unique in the marketing landscape. Utilizing each Citizen’s core genius allows for innovative solutions well beyond what was possible as independent shops.

“If you know Arcane, you know we’re not afraid to try new things,” says Scott Hartley, Arcane’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to be part of this next step in creating ‘superteams’ under the Republix umbrella. This is bringing extensive tech expertise into a coordinated one-partner offering that makes it easy for clients to get what they need and for us to take things to the next level.”

About Republix

Republix is a rapidly growing, socially-conscious group that is leading real change in the advertising, marketing and technology industries. Republix is consolidating the fragmented marketing industry by acquiring best-in-class agencies and amplifying them to ignite growth for their customers. Uniting disciplines across the marketing spectrum, Republix offers a comprehensive range of marketing and growth-related services with predictable results.