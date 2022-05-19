Planet and Leaf Partner to Provide Agricultural Insights For Developers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that their PlanetScope data is now available through Leaf, an agricultural data infrastructure company. Through Leaf’s imagery service, developers can access Planet’s satellite imagery to better inform their agricultural products.

Leaf’s unified farm data API helps streamline farm data integrations into a standardized format. With Leaf, software developers build useful products for the agricultural industry, including farm optimization tools, carbon markets and sustainability tracking, outcome-based financing, agronomic recommendations, and traceability applications. Now, with the integration of Planet’s data, Leaf customers can easily access daily satellite images of agricultural land.

“Agriculture is going through a digital revolution, and it’s companies like Leaf that are helping to propel this transition. I’m excited to have our daily data available through Leaf, where developers can pull the latest insights from Planet’s products into new models and toolkits for the industry,” said Jim Thomason, Planet’s VP of Imagery Products.

Planet owns and operates the largest fleet of Earth observation satellites in history, with approximately 200 satellites currently in orbit. The company collects an image of every land-based location on Earth every single day, generating an unprecedented dataset. These datasets are often leveraged by agricultural companies to analyze crop yields, predict harvest times, and lend insights into sustainable farming practices.

Leaf customers can now access the company's PlanetScope data, dating back to 2015, which provides daily images of each location at approximately 3 meter resolution. This historical archive is automatically integrated into Leaf’s infrastructure, enabling users to gain unique information regarding agricultural trends over time, like environmental and seasonal change or documentation of regenerative practices. New daily images are then also populated each day, giving near real-time insights into the health and productivity of agricultural fields.

“Our goal is to empower developers to build a food and agricultural system that benefits our health, environment, and agricultural economy. We are thrilled to now offer Planet’s data via our API as their PlanetScope daily imaging product could allow for better monitoring of sustainable projects and reveal changing seasonal trends for farmers and agronomists,” said Leaf CEO and co-founder Bailey Stockdale.

To access the Planet data, users can use an existing Planet account or subscribe to Planet imagery directly with Leaf. Leaf provides Planet imagery to developers in an analysis-ready format by processing the data and cropping and color correcting RGB and NDVI images of requested agricultural fields. Leaf’s single API is also compatible with Sentinel-2 and Landsat, enabling developers to have multiple Earth observation data streams when building their products.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Leaf:

Leaf is a food and agriculture's data infrastructure company. Leaf empowers software developers by providing intuitive and reliable tools to build with farm data. By removing the need to build and maintain multiple integrations and related backend infrastructure, we make farm data integrations fast, seamless and standardized with our industry leading API. Learn more at withleaf.io and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.