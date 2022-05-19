Veranex Announces Strategic Investments From Accelmed Partners and Lauxera Capital Partners

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veranex — the only global, tech-enabled product development services provider focused on the medical technology industry — today announced strategic partnerships with Accelmed Partners II and Lauxera Capital Partners. Accelmed and Lauxera join existing investor Summit Partners to help further accelerate Veranex’s strategic development as the company continues to expand its global operations. Uri Geiger, managing partner with Accelmed, and Samuel Levy, co-founder of Lauxera, have joined the Veranex board of directors.

Veranex serves the medical technology industry by providing design, engineering, regulatory, preclinical research, clinical development, commercial strategy, and market access services on an integrated basis. As a result, Veranex helps companies accelerate their speed to market while mitigating the cost and risk of MedTech product development. Since the company’s formation in 2021, Veranex has completed six acquisitions to build its position as the leading global product development services provider dedicated to the medical device and biotech space.

“In a very short time, Veranex has built a robust platform that provides our customers with integrated, multidisciplinary medical technology product development services,” said David Dockhorn, CEO of Veranex. “We are thrilled to welcome Accelmed and Lauxera to the Veranex team to help us continue building on this strong momentum. Each brings a wealth of experience that will support continued expansion of our geographic footprint, both operationally and commercially. We are very well-positioned for further growth and continued impact.”

“Our team has a passion for healthcare innovation, and we see this same passion in the Veranex team,” said Uri Geiger, Ph.D., a managing partner at Accelmed. “We look forward to supporting the Veranex team in building a unique, integrated solution that meets the MedTech industry’s needs in the areas of design, development, regulatory, and commercialization.”

“Europe is home to a vast ecosystem of innovative medical technology companies that can benefit from the wide-ranging services and capabilities Veranex delivers,” added Samuel Levy, co-founder of Lauxera Capital Partners. “Veranex accelerates medical technology product development and, therefore, patient access to lifesaving MedTech innovations.”

Summit Partners, which invested in Veranex in 2021, retains majority ownership of Veranex in partnership with the Veranex management team.

Financial terms of the investments were not disclosed.

About Veranex

Veranex is the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the medical technology industry. Offering expert guidance for each of its four concept-through-commercialization pillars — engineering and design, clinical, market access, and regulatory — Veranex enables accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, development risk mitigation, and accelerated market viability assessment. At every stage, Veranex customers realize efficiencies in cost and time, while its comprehensive solutions unify the entire development process. For more information, visit VeranexSolutions.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Accelmed

Accelmed is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in U.S. commercial stage, lower middle market HealthTech companies. Since 2009, Accelmed has deployed over $400 million into companies spanning medical devices, diagnostics, digital health and technology-enabled healthcare services. Accelmed seeks to accelerate value and scale innovation across the HealthTech field by bringing to bear the team’s industry experience, operational and financial expertise, and strong global relationships. For more information, please visit www.accelmed.com.

About Lauxera Capital Partners

Founded in January 2020, Lauxera Capital Partners is an independent, HealthTech-focused investment firm based in Paris and San Francisco. Its first fund, Lauxera Growth I, a €260 million vehicle, was reserved for professional investors and obtained the French government’s “Tibi” label for the financing of technology companies. Led by a team of life sciences business builders and professional healthcare investors with more than 50 years of experience, Lauxera makes Growth and Growth Buyout investments in commercial-stage HealthTech companies with the aim of driving business growth in the EU, US, and other international markets. More information: https://lauxera.com/.