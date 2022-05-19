Granite Wins Third Segment of I-40 Median Fill Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has secured the contract for Segment Five of the I-40 Median Fill PM 100-125 in San Bernardino County, California. The approximately $10 million contract was awarded by Caltrans and will be funded by a mixture of state and federal sources. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The project is one segment in a series of median fill jobs along I-40. This work enhances the safety of motorists by filling in the median and flattening the slopes adjacent to the roadway to create a recovery area for vehicles that leave the highway. The recovery area reduces the likelihood that a car will roll in an accident, greatly reducing the risk of severe injury. Granite has previously completed segments one and three and will construct segment five during this project.

“We’re glad to be involved in a project that is of such benefit to travelers,” said Brad Williams, Granite vice president of regional operations. “We have a great relationship with Caltrans District 8 and are excited to continue working with them. In addition, we have several projects in the Needles area, and this project will provide additional synergies as we move through all our work in the region.”

The project is expected to begin in August 2022 with completion projected in August 2023.

