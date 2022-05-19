Jambb Partners with Rarible to Offer Exclusive Comedy Content for Fans Through Their NFT marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jambb, the world’s first digital collectibles platform focused on comedy, is partnering with top NFT marketplace Rarible to exclusively sell 10 of the most popular moments from Jambb’s all-star and emerging comedian lineup. The collaboration will allow Jambb to work with one of the most successful NFT markets in the world and expand to new audiences.

The collection will be exclusively sold on Rarible and will feature performances by Maria Bamford, Ian Edwards, Pete Holmes, Zainab Johnson, Adam Ray, Beth Stelling, Moses Storm, and Chaunté Wayans in 10 video-based NFTs. Each moment will be a one-of-two, resulting in a total of 20 NFTs priced at 37 FLOW each.

“We’re incredibly excited to work alongside Rarible, which shares our mission to support creators in reaching their fan communities through the inclusive world of Web3,” said Alex DiNunzio, founder and CEO of Jambb. “By offering our collectibles on Rarible’s marketplace, we’re able to expand the range of our footprint while providing comedy enthusiasts with previously unseen content from their favorite comedians.”

Rarible is a leading multi-chain NFT marketplace, connecting global creators, collectors, and consumers across the digital asset ecosystem in a creative, community-driven fashion. Rarible houses NFT creations coming from world-famous artists and brands across industries, including Mark Cuban, Steve Harvey, Tyga, Lindsay Lohan, Bhad Bhabie, Megadeth, Taco Bell, Dole and more.

“Jambb’s NFTs unite comedy lovers across the Web3 space, a true example of the community-building power of digital collectibles. Introducing this new content to Rarible will only enhance the overall marketplace experience for our users,” said Alex Salnikov, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Rarible.

Jambb has put more than $750,000 back into comedians’ pockets at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted opportunities to perform live. Recently, Jambb dropped an NFT collection for the hit series Roommates, created by and starring comedians Ian Edwards and Paul Elia. They join Jambb’s notable lineup, which also includes Hannibal Buress, Azhar Usman, and Tom Segura.

You can check out Jambb’s NFTs by visiting their website, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also view the collection on Rarible’s website, as well as their Twitter and Instagram.

About Jambb

Jambb is the world’s first digital collectibles platform focused on comedy. We serve collectors by helping them own the cultural moments they love while giving comedians an opportunity to reach new audiences and create new ways to monetize their work—a longstanding challenge for performers. Engineered for utility, longevity, and portability, Jambb’s multi-chain strategy makes the most of Web3 to serve these two important stakeholders. Our NFT products serve as the gateway for added utility in both streaming and augmented (Metaverse) environments, meeting fans where they are and bringing them closer to their favorite artists.

Learn more at jambb.com.

About Rarible

Rarible is a multi-chain, community-centric marketplace for NFTs. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers a platform to artists and collectors looking to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and has become one of the most well-known and highly ranked NFT projects in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund. For more information, please visit www.rarible.com and follow the team on Twitter at @rarible and Instagram at @rarible.