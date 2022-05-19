Coast Central Credit Union Selects Access Softek’s Access Digital to Create a Digital-First Banking Experience

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coast Central Credit Union ($2.1 billion in assets) has selected Access Softek’s Access Digital, an omnichannel digital banking platform, for its comprehensive digital banking capabilities, tight integration with Corelation’s KeyStone core, real-time fraud protection, and conversational banking solutions to provide members with enhanced service across all digital channels.

The credit union selected Access Softek because of the company’s innovative use of AI to power digital banking, fraud protection and member service features, such as conversational banking. The conversational banking chatbot will utilize advanced machine-learning capabilities to respond to commands and direct customers to the right solutions. Access Softek’s AI-powered chatbots leverage machine learning algorithms to answer a member’s question and share the appropriate answer in real-time.

“ For more than 70 years, Coast Central has held a firm commitment to providing superior service in every member channel, so the expectations of both members and the credit union around technology are high,” said John Gracyalny, Vice President of Digital Member Services. “ Access Softek’s AI-first approach will enable our members to efficiently complete banking tasks more efficiently into the future from wherever they happen to be, whenever they need it. We see Access Softek as a true partner in our priority to stay relevant and innovative, and we believe the team is as committed to providing quality service to us as we are to our members.”

Access Softek’s full suite of digital banking solutions enable members to connect with their credit union in a variety of ways and complete banking tasks regardless of branch hours. The mobile and online banking solutions work seamlessly together to create a true omnichannel experience for members.

“ Access Softek’s end-to-end banking services will enable credit unions, like Coast Central, to personalize the digital experience,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “ We are pleased to partner with Coast Central Credit Union and provide them with innovative digital banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of their members.”

About Coast Central Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) is the largest member-owned financial institution in the Northern California counties of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity, operating 11 Member Services Branches. CCCU has over 76,000 members, or 42% of the tri-county population, a 37% deposit market share, is the number one ranked auto and mortgage loan lender, and has a PFI rating of 81% of members. More information is available at coastccu.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products.

Today, over six million customers securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com.