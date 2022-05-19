Upside Selects Thoughtworks as its ‘Developer Partner of Choice’

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced collaborating with Upside, a U.S. headquartered blockchain-based startup, to speed the onboarding of Web3 native organizations to its digital token issuance and management platform in the most simple and seamless way possible. By taking Thoughtworks’ platform-focused approach, Upside will accelerate its technology and business capabilities in a lean, incremental manner to deliver new client-facing innovations.

“ Upside helps launch and manage tokens - the building blocks of web3 native organizations,” said Noah Thorp, founder and chief executive officer, Upside. “ We've launched tokens worth over $1B that are held by more than 500,000 users. As we prepare for our continued scale into this exciting market, we sought a thought-leadership partner to help us expand, upskill and steer our creative product engineering organization and our platform into the future. We are excited to have Thoughtworks as our long-term partner on this journey.”

Upside is focused on taking organizations into the Web3 space using blockchain technology to create, launch and manage utility tokens, security tokens, NFTs, and governance tokens (Decentralized Autonomous Organization - DAOs). By working alongside each other, the Upside and Thoughtworks engineering teams will streamline the process for clients to go from zero to token launch with high security and a focus on regulatory considerations.

“ Companies are increasingly finding transformative applications for blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrency and tokenization. Digital scaleups, such as Upside, have a transformative strategy and business use cases in place to capitalize on these expanding technologies,” said Sonali Chatterji, head of financial services, Thoughtworks North America. “ Thoughtworks is thrilled to bring its 28+ years of experience delivering digital platform evolution to Upside as it speeds time to market of new products through incremental, agile delivery.”

