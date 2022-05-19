PassiveBolt, Inc. Selected as Field Immersion Project Partner for Harvard Business School

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PassiveBolt, Inc. recently had the opportunity to host a team of MBA candidates from Harvard Business School in Ann Arbor, MI as part of the FIELD Immersion program.

“We are pleased to be working with Harvard Business School to provide students with a real-world learning experience in Ann Arbor,” said company Co-Founder Kabir Maiga. “We feel certain that they were able to gather insights here that they would not be able to glean from a classroom setting alone.”

The FIELD Immersion is a course designed to strengthen and develop students’ ability to manage and operate effectively in a variety of business contexts. PassiveBolt executives had been working with the team remotely in the months leading up to their arrival. While here, the students pitched their ideas to the leadership team, conducted field research with consumers around Detroit and Ann Arbor and presented their final recommendations to management. The purpose of this immersive experience is to provide students with the opportunity to ’learn by doing’ through the challenge of introducing a new product, service or customer experience for their Partner company. This requires students to also focus on building contextual intelligence and team effectiveness skills while delivering value in an unfamiliar context.

Harvard is quick to acknowledge that this important learning experience would not be possible without the Project Partners.

“We are extremely grateful to PassiveBolt and all the FIELD Immersion Project Partners organizations for all they do on behalf of our students,” said Carrie Elkins, Professor of Business Administration and Faculty Chair for the FIELD Immersion. “The students benefit immeasurably from this experience and we hope the partner organizations do as well.”

About PassiveBolt:

PassiveBolt, a spin-off of Continental Automotive, has established itself as the first Tier-1 company in the smart lock and smart access control space (modeled after the auto industry). The company designs, produces, and supplies door lock manufacturers and access control platforms with underlying electronics, firmware, and cloud technologies. PassiveBolt serves as a force multiplier by supplying access control technologies that natively integrate OEMs ecosystem. The smart lock and smart access control hardware market is rapidly commoditizing with very little opportunity for major innovations. However, OEMs require solutions with incremental improvements and/or customization that unlock key features and enhance user experience. As a Tier-1 partner, PassiveBolt takes on hardware and software design and production needs. PassiveBolt can thus support OEMs to transition out of advanced R&D and fully focus on integrations, user experience, and increasing market share. For more information visit www.passivebolt.com