Substantial 4AIR Presence at EBACE 2022 Aims to Accelerate Private Aviation’s Global Sustainability Efforts

“EBACE is one of the world’s largest and most influential aviation conferences, and it offers an opportunity to raise awareness of how we can reduce aviation’s environmental footprint,” said 4AIR president Kennedy Ricci. “During the conference, we not only will talk about, but also put into practice, the tools available today to reduce the impact of aviation-emitted pollutants that contribute to climate change. We hope this translates to aircraft owners, operators and passengers taking steps on their own to reduce their air travel’s impact on the environment.”

Offsetting EBACE 2022 Travel and Aircraft Display

4AIR will fund carbon offset credits to mitigate the equivalent environmental impacts of air travel to EBACE 2022 to be held in Geneva, Switzerland from May 23-25. 4AIR also will fund offsets for greenhouse gas emissions generated by the convention’s static aircraft displays.

The carbon offset credits that 4AIR is funding under its Level 1 (Bronze) support emissions reduction projects including those, such as renewable energy and nature-based projects in developing nations, that also generate social and societal benefits. Aviation participants also may visit the 4AIR booth to increase their commitment by becoming emissions-neutral (by offsetting non-carbon climate-changing emissions such as nitrous oxides) or by reducing emissions through measures such as operational changes or the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Unveiling New 4AIR Program Participants

As part of 4AIR’s substantial presence at EBACE, it will announce new partnerships with companies participating in the 4AIR framework’s levels, including one with a leading manufacturer of private aircraft and a second with a global leader in aircraft engine manufacturing.

“The prominence of the 4AIR partners announcing in conjunction with EBACE will demonstrate to all private aviation users and influencers not only the need for a sustainability program, but also an initiative that makes it easy to scale up commitments as regulations and customer expectations evolve,” added Ricci.

On the Agenda – 4AIR and Private Aviation Sustainability

Ricci will appear on three panels at EBACE:

EBACE Newsmakers Luncheon: Sustainability – A Flight Plan for the Future

Monday, May 23, 12:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

An invitation-only luncheon featuring visionaries who are making inroads in sustainable aviation-propulsion technologies and fuels.

Offset 101: A Basic Guide to Offsetting

Tuesday, May 24, 11:30 AM CEST

Location: EBACE Innovation Zone

Carbon offset providers and operators will share their experience with offsetting.

How to Build a Sustainable Aviation Business

Tuesday, May 24, 1:00 PM CEST

Location: Room K, Congress Centre, Palexpo

Hosted by Aviation International News, experts will talk about sustainability in business aviation and what steps industry participants can take to make their own businesses more sustainable.

4AIR also is sponsoring a fourth panel:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) – Technical Panel

Monday, May 23, 4:00 PM CEST

Location: EBACE Innovation Zone

The panel will demystify the use of SAF for potential users, explain the “Book & Claim” process and share progress on the availability of SAF for operators going forward.

“We have found that many users of private aircraft in Europe are under the assumption they are doing all they can to mitigate the climate warming impacts of their flying because they are meeting the emissions allowances of their home government,” added Ricci. “However, this does not mean their flying is carbon-neutral. There is no better platform than EBACE to engage with Europe’s private aviation stakeholders on how 4AIR can help them advance their actions beyond just regulatory compliance towards impactful carbon and emissions neutrality as well as true carbon reductions.”

*4Air Team Members will Be Available Throughout EBACE at Stand F48*

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies.

All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition.

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.