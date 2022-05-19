Sarcos Defense Awarded New Contract for Collaborative Sensing Platform by Air Force Research Laboratory

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract (FA8750-22-C-1005) by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for the development of a collaborative sensing platform for the detection, tracking, and classification of time-critical objects in dynamic adversarial environments to benefit the Department of Defense (DoD).

Sarcos will focus its research on the development of collaborative sensing algorithms designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to perform accurate detection, tracking and classification of known and unknown objects of interest, both stationary and moving, over space and time. This effort centers around Closed Loop Ubiquitous Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Exploring Sensors (CLUTCHES), which defines a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework that combines upstream multi-sensor fusion with adaptive real-time sensor management on individual platforms.

Sarcos expects this research to continue to benefit its commercial robotics products, particularly its Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots (CYTAR™) AI platform, which Sarcos is also working with AFRL to develop. In addition, work in this area is expected to improve situational awareness and safety for Sarcos’ robotic technologies, including its Guardian® XT™ / Guardian® DX highly dexterous teleoperated robot and Guardian® XO® full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton.

“This new contract with AFRL will support our development efforts for a collaborative sensing solution that enables our DoD partners to quickly, accurately, and safely identify, track, and classify time-critical objects using autonomous heterogenous sensor networks and AI,” said Dr. Denis Garagić, Chief Technology Officer, Sarcos. “This project has significant potential across the U.S. defense industry and beyond, to improve the operations, safety, data collection and communication of autonomous platforms, such as UASs and UAVs.”

“This research is critically important to the DoD and may have significant benefits to our overall U.S. defense operations,” said Dr. Peter Zulch, Air Force Research Labs. “Our collaboration with Sarcos is long-standing and this new contract will allow us to develop a platform that will enable autonomous systems equipped with various sensors to work more effectively together and help the DoD make faster and better-informed operational decisions about potential threats.”

Cleared for public release by the Air Force Research Laboratory on May 4, 2022; Case Number AFRL-2022-2091

About Sarcos Defense

Sarcos Defense, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. Sarcos Defense is led by an elite team of proven former U.S. military officers and business leaders who understand the current and future threat environment and are well equipped to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the modern military. Working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and international government agencies, Sarcos Defense identifies capability gaps and undertakes research and development efforts, as well as rapid systems integration, to transform Sarcos’ commercial products into specialized, mission-ready solutions that meet the specified requirements. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com/defense.

