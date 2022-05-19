Allmark Door Secures Investment from LLR Partners

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allmark Door, a leading commercial door and loading dock services provider, today announced that it has received an investment from LLR Partners. The investment will enable Allmark to expand into new markets across the eastern United States, organically and through strategic acquisitions, while further strengthening its exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to partner with the LLR team,” said Andrew Markham, General Manager of Allmark Door. “The firm’s partnership-driven approach and experience helping businesses like ours grow come at an important time, as we look to invest in our technical resources, expand into new geographies and strengthen our competitive advantage.”

Founded in 1993, Allmark provides mission-critical repair, maintenance and replacement services for high-performance industrial doors, pedestrian doors and loading dock solutions. Allmark combines technical expertise with a high-touch delivery model to act as a strategic partner to customers in the logistics and distribution, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, utilities, transportation and industrial sectors. Allmark is an essential service provider that helps its customers keep their facilities safe, secure and functioning all year round.

“Heightened supply chain complexity, rapid growth in e-commerce and the proliferation of distribution centers has significantly increased the installed base of and resulting wear and tear on loading docks and commercial doors,” said Katie Lankalis, Vice President at LLR Partners. “Amid this growing need for service, we are excited to partner with Allmark Door as the company continues to help ensure that its customers receive superior support to maintain facility uptime.”

As part of the transaction, Tom Woodruff has been named CEO of Allmark Door. Tom brings to the company more than 20 years of experience growing companies in the building systems and equipment maintenance services market. Tom joins Allmark Door from Reedy Industries, where he was the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Reedy, Tom served in senior leadership roles at ABM Industries and Honeywell International.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the Allmark family,” said Gilbert Markham, founder of Allmark Door. “Tom brings a strong background in operational and sales excellence as well as a customer-first mentality to the team. We have confidence that Tom, alongside the support of LLR, will help propel the Company through its next stage of growth.”

“Andrew and Gilbert Markham have built a strong business, exceptional team and loyal customer base by delivering high-quality, mission-critical services,” said Woodruff. “I am honored to join such an incredible organization, and I look forward to supporting Allmark as the provider of choice for customers, employees and other independent service providers looking for an acquisition partner.”

