Insight School of Oklahoma Students Are Ready to Take Charge of Their Futures

EDMOND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students of Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public school serving students throughout the state, are looking forward to getting on with their lives.

Insight School of Oklahoma will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 21st beginning at 10 am. A virtual option is available as well. A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be available at ISOK’s Facebook page.

“It’s a time of transition for our students, so much more than walking across the stage and getting a piece of paper,” said Jennifer Wilkinson, Head of School for Insight School of Oklahoma.

Collectively, the Class of 2022 – which includes more than 217 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Oklahoma City Community College, Tulsa Community College, Metro Technology Centers, Tulsa Technology Centers, and East Central University.

Aiden Adams, Conner Adams, and McKenaugh Hensley are Insight School of Oklahoma’s 2022 valedictorians and plan to continue their studies at Oklahoma City Community College and Green Country Technology Center after graduation. Korrissa Hornbeck is the class salutatorian and plans to go directly into the workforce after graduation. The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Representative Ryan Martinez.

ISOK combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

Teachers at ISOK interact with students via phone, email, web-based classrooms, and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Insight School of Oklahoma students in grades 6-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Insight School of Oklahoma is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Oklahoma 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, May 21st, 2022, 10 AM, Link can be found here.

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33rd St., Edmond, OK 73013

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Jennifer Wilkinson at jwilkinson@insightok.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.