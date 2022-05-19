A Premier Collaboration Between X WORKS Racing and ELFBAR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT World Challenge Asia Championship season opener at Sepang International Circuit kicks off on May 20. Everyone can watch this exciting event from the comfort of their homes during the weekend.

X Works has announced its partnership with the globally renowned brand ELFBAR, featuring the race car with the eye-catchy ELFBAR's bold and colorful exterior paint design.

For this year's GT World Challenge Asia Championship Malaysian round, the race car will be driven by David Pun and Shaun Thong.

Both drivers are well-experienced in driving the Audi R8 LMS EVO race car.

X Works is proud to be working with ELFBAR on this unique project and will be using the classical design of ELFBAR.

X Works team principal and driver Marchy Lee said: "The race is about technology, speed, and passion, which is exactly the same as the ELFBAR brand philosophy. Technical innovation and the pursuit of speed are a crucial part of the rapid development of ELFBAR products and business. So is the world of motorsports. With these principles, we have won various championships all over Asia and made a great team with our supportive partners and great fans; without all the great support, this success would not have been possible. Also, I would like to express my gratitude to ELFBAR for making this unique partnership possible!"

In this race weekend, Malaysia's first F1 driver and the 3 times Audi R8 LMS Cup champion, Alex Yoong, will also be present at the brand and team-related events. Fans of Alex Yoong can follow the team, and the ELFBAR social media account to keep up with Alex Yoong's live events!

In 2015, X Works was founded by the renowned driver and motorsports enthusiast Marchy Lee, and it has become one of Asia's leading Racing Teams. For years, X Works drivers competed in various professional-level racing events worldwide, such as GT World Challenge Asia, Super GT Series, Super Taikyu Series, Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours, China GT, GT Super Sprint Challenge, Macau Grand Prix, and 24H Dubai, etc.

About ELFBAR, a fast-emerging FMCG company globally, including Malaysia, specializing in innovative flavors and product technologies to provide healthier everyday consumer products to users worldwide.