Highest Morningstar Rating for WI Fidelis 10-year risk-adjusted performance

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallick Investments, LLC’s separately managed account composite, WI Fidelis, received a 5-Star Morningstar RatingTM for 10-year risk-adjusted performance among 112 Mid-Cap Blend products as of March 31, 2022. Only the top 10% of products in each category receive 5 stars.* Based on 10-year Sharpe Ratios (return per unit of risk/standard deviation), WI Fidelis was #2 in the nation out of Mid-Cap Blend managers as of 1Q2022. WI Fidelis also received: a 5-Star Morningstar Rating for Overall risk-adjusted performance and a 4-Star Morningstar Rating for 3-year risk-adjusted performance, both among 155 Mid-Cap Blend products; and a 4-Star Morningstar Rating for 5-year risk-adjusted performance among 142 Mid-Cap Blend products, all as of March 31, 2022. This makes the 25th out of 30 quarters that WI Fidelis has received 4 or more Overall stars from Morningstar. 100% of the time, WI Fidelis has received 3 Stars or greater. Morningstar® is a leading provider of independent investment research (corporate.morningstar.com).

“WI Fidelis’ 10-year ‘track record’ affirms our stock-selection processes effectively integrate faith-based values and factor-based investment science.”

–Daniel Wallick, chief investment officer

Since 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm specializing in Strategic Moral Investing, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services, eliminating overlapping fees for clients. Wallick Investments’ strategies and resources are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors. For more information, visit wallickinvestments.com.

Ratings are calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.