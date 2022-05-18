Boyd Watterson Announces Contract Extension with Long-Term Client, Montgomery County

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Watterson Asset Management is pleased to announce we are continuing our partnership with Montgomery County after the award of a contract extension to provide investment management services for the operating funds. Boyd Watterson has served in this capacity for over three decades, working closely with the County Treasurer, staff, and the Investment Advisory Committee to make prudent investments for the County.

We appreciate Montgomery County’s leadership team and the confidence they continue to place in our firm with this contract extension. Boyd Watterson has supported the County’s objectives of achieving a high-quality investment portfolio and favorable investment returns within this mandate as defined by Montgomery County and the Ohio Revised Code. Brian Gevry, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Chief Investment Officer, expressed, “I have enjoyed working with Montgomery County for the last several decades and am grateful to the County leadership for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

About Boyd Watterson Asset Management

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC is an investment advisory firm with over $17 billion in assets under management. Over the last 90+ years, Boyd Watterson and its predecessor companies have successfully managed a broad range of real estate, fixed income and equity strategies for institutions and individuals alike.

