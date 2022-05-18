Flexjet to Adopt GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight Fleetwide

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexjet, the most exclusive global fractional private jet provider, also known for its high safety standards, today announced that it has adopted GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight software solution for its fleet operations. Maintenance Insight detects aircraft and component degradation before even scheduled maintenance would catch it.

The Maintenance Insight program also generates analytics that can be used to help optimize performance and decrease inefficiencies that lead to excess fuel burn and carbon emissions, allowing Flexjet to reduce its carbon footprint while operating the aircraft.

“We began using GE wireless flight data transmission across the Flexjet fleet in 2019 and are pleased to become the first to adopt this new maintenance innovation as well,” said Megan Wolf, Flexjet’s Chief Operating Officer. “Flexjet owns, operates and maintains our own aircraft, and Maintenance Insight’s powerful analytics will give our award-winning maintenance team even more tools to keep our aircraft in top shape.”

Maintenance Insight works by extracting full-flight data from each aircraft’s sensors, enabling Flexjet to proactively identify maintenance and reliability issues. By generating data from every flight, Flexjet is able to identify problems that otherwise might not be caught until scheduled routine maintenance, avoiding unplanned downtime. This also enables aircraft to be serviced at Flexjet maintenance stations rather than at third-party service stations, so-called “out-station events,” further reducing costs and delays.

“With the ability to also optimize performance and decrease fuel inefficiencies, this software will help us to maintain our industry leadership in this critical field, improving aircraft reliability and efficiency, protecting the natural environment and controlling operating and maintenance costs,” said Wolf.

Safety is the highest priority at Flexjet and goes hand in hand with aircraft maintenance. This announcement is one more in a long line of safety accolades and initiatives.

In 2021, Flexjet announced that it has achieved active conformance with the FAA’s Safety Management System (SMS). In earning this designation from the FAA, Flexjet has joined an elite group – only one percent of the nation’s private jet providers – to do so.

In addition to its 23-year streak as an FAA Diamond Award winner, Flexjet also holds the Aviation Research Group/US (ARG/US) Platinum Safety Rating, among the most esteemed aviation safety ratings. The biennial Platinum rating results from independent evaluations and a multi-day, onsite examination that compares companies against the industry’s leading practices for safety.

Flexjet also maintains IS-BAO compliance at level 2, based upon a global, voluntary code of best practices with a safety management system. IS-BAO conforms with the standards and practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and compliance is the same as meeting an international standard of safety excellence.

Flexjet also was the first fractional jet ownership program to meet the demanding Industry Audit Standard of the Air Charter Safety Foundation, perhaps the most demanding standard for Part 135, and remains on the registry. Flexjet also takes part in the FAA’s innovative Part 5 Safety Management System.

“A culture built around safety and service can never be stagnant,” added Wolf. “GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight is an innovative resource that will ensure we remain the most forward-looking provider of private jet travel, consistently at the forefront of aircraft safety, maintenance and Owner service.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 23 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Legacy 500, Praetor 600. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.