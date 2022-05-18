neuro42 Licenses Robot from Johns Hopkins University

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (“Johns Hopkins”) for their MR compatible robot for head, neck and spine applications, with additional non-exclusive licenses for related technologies and patents. Developed by Dr. Dan Stoianovici, director of the Urology Robotics Program at the Brady Urological Institute and a professor of neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the robot provides targeted needle insertion with precision depth control. It is designed with nonmagnetic and nonconductive materials to be compatible with magnetic resonance imagers.

“The novel architecture of our imaging system will incorporate the robot to facilitate image-guided interventions during brain biopsies, shunt placements and laser ablations, giving neurosurgeons a more practical intraoperative solution for such procedures than a traditional MRI. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Johns Hopkins to enable safe and effective intraoperative MR treatments using the neuro42 scanner and the robot,” said Abhita Batra, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42.

About neuro42, Inc.

neuro42, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, the Company is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robotic system that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 30 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration.

